The men’s top honour went to Cameron Smith, Hanna Butcher was women’s player of the year, and Josh Butler received the wheelchair prize.

Smith, co-captain with Ash Handley, was “over the moon” to win the award and insisted Rhinos will bounce back in 2024 after a disappointing campaign.

"I think a break is needed for all the boys,” he told 330 guests at Sunday’s Headingley ceremony. “It has been a long, tough year, but we have got a group of young, English players and it is exciting what we can do.

Rhinos men's player of the year Cameron Smith.

"A lot of young players have been thrown in at the deep end, but they will be better for it and I am really excited for the future.”

Coach Lois Forsell paid tribute to “brilliant leader” Butcher. She said: “She leads by example, she is top of the carries, top tackler and she inspires everyone in our team.”

Butler played a key role in helping Rhinos to the Betfred Wheelchair Challenge Cup final and top spot in Super League. He said: “We’ve got people who’ve played in World Cups and European Cups, to be selected out of all of those is a massive honour.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post presented a new award for the club’s Magic Moment, replacing the previous Shooting Star honour. Voted for by YEP readers, the inaugural winner was the first Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. Other nominees were: Sam Lisone’s hat trick against Hull, Caitlin Beevers’ try in the Women’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley; Wheelchair World Cup winners Tom Halliwell and James Simpson being recognised in this year’s King’s birthday honours; the MND Awareness Day at Headingley when Rhinos beat Huddersfield 54-0.

Rhinos' 2023 award winners.

The Magic Moments prize – a unique, framed YEP back page – was presented by fan Phil Abrahamson, who was selected by a draw from all the votes for the winning nominee.

Stand-off Fergus McCormack was named academy player of the year. Head of youth John Bastian said: “He is a great person, he is competitive, he wants to win and learn and improve from day to day. He is the type of person you want to have around the team and we think he has a remarkably bright future.”

Rhinos’ Learning Disability Super League (LDSL) player of the year was Mitch Woodham, who described the honour as “totally unexpected”.

Hailed by Rhinos legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan as “the poster boy for LDSL”, Woodham said: “Thrre are so many other players in my team who deserve it more. It is an honour to be involved.

Rhinos scholarship player of the year Presley Cassell in action against London Broncos. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

"I’ve played at Magic Weekend, but playing at Headingley has been my favourite experience. Seeing all the fans cheering us, it means the world.”

Goal kicker Tom Kaye was Rhinos physical disabilities player of the year and the traditional clubman prize was replaced by a new teammate of the year award.

Nominees included Forsell and Butcher from the women’s team, alongside Sam Horner of Rhinos’ Foundation.The winner was Leanne Flynn from the club’s media department.

Loose-forward Presley Cassell was named scholarship player of the year. Head of youth John Bastian said: “There was a lot of interest from Wigan, but we managed to get him here and we’re delighted to have him on board. He’s an amazing young man, he is very focused and he wants to achieve for himself and his teammates.”

The Leeds Building Society try of the season, with 55 per cent of the votes cast by fans, was Beevers’ Wembley touchdown. She said: “Initially it was about the result, but we made history. It was a magical day.”