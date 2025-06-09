Former Leeds Rhinos star Konrad Hurrell makes Championship loan move from St Helens

Former Leeds Rhinos centre Konrad Hurrell is set to play for a third lower division side this season following a loan move from St Helens.

The 33-year-old has joined Bradford Bulls on an initial two-week deal, having previously played on dual-registration for their Betfred Championship rivals Halifax Panthers. He also made one appearance for League One outfit Swinton Lions, but has not featured for Saints in 2025.

Hurrell was at Rhinos from 2019-2021 and featured in their Challenge Cup final- winning side five years ago. Bulls coach Brian Noble told the club’s website: “It’s very exciting, clearly Konrad has played at a high level of rugby league for a number of years.

Konrad Hurrell.

“He is a Tongan international, he has played in the World All Stars and has made headlines wherever he has been, so for him to choose us is fantastic. He has been out injured for a few weeks, but he is back fully fit and good to go.”

Noble insisted: “It shows the ambition of the board and our true ambitions for this year. We’ve seen a couple of players leave and we have picked up some injuries again, so it was important we filled the space with the right person and I don’t believe in bringing in anyone who isn’t as good or better than what we’ve got.

“We know he can come in and make a difference. Konrad wants to play and I have no doubt about his ability to come in and make a difference to us.” Hurrell could make his Bulls debut against 1895 Cup winners York Knights at Odsal on Sunday.