A former Leeds Rhinos academy Grand Final winner has joined neighbours Hunslet RLFC.

The Parksiders have signed hooker Bailey Aldridge from Betfred Championship rivals Oldham on a 12-month contract. Aldridge, 21, joined Rhinos’ youth system from the Kippax community club, having previously played for Batley Boys.

He captained Rhinos’ under-17s, played in under-18s title-winning side in 2022 and was ever-present for Leeds’ reserves the following season before joining Oldham on a two-year deal. Aldridge was the Roughyeds’ fans’ player of the year when they won League One in his debut campaign, making 18 appearances. He went on to feature 13 times in the Championship this year.

Bailey Aldridge seen in pre-season action for Leeds Rhinos against Bradford Bulls in 2023. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Aldridge said: “When Hunslet came knocking and I sat down with Kyle [Trout, coach], I was sold. The vision and passion Kyle has for the future is something special and that really excites me as a player and competitor.

“I am really looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season and meeting all the lads and I am confident we can build a great culture and have a good year. I am grateful for the challenge and opportunity in front of me.”

Trout added: “Bailey is someone I have been watching for a while, seeing first hand his professionalism and competitive nature. An instinctive footballer with bags of potential, we are looking forward to having him in our environment and developing him further as a player. I know he will give everything he has to the team and the jersey.”