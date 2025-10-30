'Great athlete, very professional': Hunslet RLFC signing follows family footsteps

Recruit Lewis Hagan has followed family footsteps by joining Hunslet RLFC.

The 23-year-old centre is grandson of former Hunslet player Kevin Bew and the great nephew of Parksiders legend Alan Preece. He impressed for Bradford Bulls reserves in 2025 - winning the coaches’ and players’ player of the year awards - and is targeting regular first team rugby with Hunslet.

Hagan, who played in the National Conference for Oulton Raiders before moving to Bradford, said: “I have family ties at the club, to follow in their footsteps means a great deal to me and I can’t wait to get started and rip into pre-season. I am excited to meet the lads and looking forward to getting going and hopefully having a great season and showing the fans what I can do.”

Former Oulton Raiders back Lewis Hagan will be playing at South Leeds Stadium next year after signing for Hunslet RLFC. Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com.

Hunslet coach Kyle Trout added: “Lewis is young and hungry for an opportunity to play first team rugby. He will bring great utility value and provide competition for places in the outside-backs. He is a great athlete and very professional in what he does and we are looking forward to seeing him rip into pre-season.”

