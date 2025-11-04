Former Leeds Rhinos academy forward Tyler Dupree joins Super League rivals from Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos academy product Tyler Dupree has joined top-flight rivals Toulouse Olympique.

Dupree will spend the 2026 season with the newly-promoted French club, on loan from Wigan Warriors. The deal does not include a mid-season recall option. The 25-year-old front-rower joined Rhinos’ youth system from Halifax community club Siddal and had a spell in the first team squad, but didn’t make a senior appearance. He joined Oldham in 2020 and had a spell with Widnes before moving to Salford Red Devils three years ago and making his England debut the following season.

He signed for Wigan in 2023 in a deal which saw another former Rhinos man, Brad Singleton, move the other way. “I am extremely excited and proud to join Toulouse,” Dupree told the club’s website.

Ex-Leeds Rhinos academy forward Tyler Dupree has joined Toulouse Olympique on loan from Wigan Warriors. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

“It's a club with a strong culture, high standards and a real passion for success and I'm grateful to be able to contribute to it. I want to continue to develop as a player, both on and off the pitch. I hope to bring positive energy every day, contribute to the club’s culture and help promote work ethic and responsibility. I’m looking forward to playing with my teammates, being competitive and, ultimately, bringing victories to Toulouse.”

Olympique coach Sylvain Houles added: “We are absolutely delighted to sign a player like Tyler, who will bolster our forward pack. He's a powerful, physically imposing player who will bring us danger in attack with his runs, quick shifts and offloads and he can also be very aggressive in defence.”