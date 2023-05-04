The Salford Red Devils forward came through Leeds Rhinos’ academy and had two years in their full-time squad, but didn’t play a first team game.

After spells with Oldham and Widnes Vikings, he joined Salford almost exactly a year ago and made his Betfred Super League debut at home to Rhinos on May 15, 2022.

He is among a strong ex-Rhinos contingent in Salford’s initial squad for Friday’s game, alongside Kallum Watkins, King Vuniyayawa and Jack Ormondroyd.

Tyler Dupree is tackled by Rhinos' Justin Sangare (number 15) - along with Samisoni Langi and Mickael Goudemand - during England's Test win over France last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Dupree didn’t play when Salford visited Headingley last August and confirmed: “I’ve never played a first grade game there. It will be quite exciting when I do, it is something I have always missed out on.”

Dupree, 23, has not hidden his disappointment at the way his Leeds career turned out and Friday’s game is an opportunity to show Rhinos what they are missing.

But he insisted he is still fond of the side he supported as a youngster and stressed: “I have got no hard feelings with the club. It is a great club and I was a fan. I do still support them if I’m not playing against them.

“It is going to be mad going back, a bit weird playing for a different team than I thought I would when I made my debut there, but I am really excited for it.”

Tyler Dupree during a Rhinos training session at Headingley in 2020. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com.

Former teammates still at Leeds include fellow front-rower Tom Holroyd who also won his first cap last weekend.

The pair played together from under-eight level at the Siddal community club in Halifax, but will be in direct opposition this week.

Dupree said: “Tom is a good mate of mine. We don’t stay in touch as much as we did when I was at Leeds, but he is a good friend.

Salford's Tyler Dupree is relishing his Headingley debut. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“To make my England debut with someone I played with at Siddal and Leeds’ academy was a bit surreal and a big moment for me. It was good to play with Tom.

“Corey Johnson is still there as well - and a handful of others - so I am excited to go back and see everyone.”

They will catch up after the game Dupree will put personal friendships to one side when the teams square up for what is a big fixture in both clubs’ season.

Salford began Betfred Super League round 11 in fifth spot, three places and two points above Rhinos.

Neither team has found any consistency yet this term, but Dupree stressed: “If we can go there and get a win it is a massive result, especially against a big club like Leeds.

“There’s a few personal things, we’ve got Kal who used to be there and myself who never got a chance there and I think it’s going to be a good game, definitely, because Leeds are a good team as well.

“There is no consistency, but I think it’s still early in the season. People are still finding their feet and I think give it a few more games and we’ll see what the true Salford and the true Leeds are like.”

On a personal note, Dupree will be looking to build on his performance for England six days earlier.

He was among the substitutes for the 64-0 win and said: “I feel like I came on and upped the intensity. That’s all you can ask when you come off the bench.