Fears grow for Championship club after players told of wage delay

Featherstone Rovers’ players have been told they will not be paid on time, leading to fears over the club’s future.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though Rovers had a relatively stable season on the field, reaching the 1895 Cup final at Wembley - which they lost to York Knights in golden-point extra-time - and finishing sixth in the Betfred Championship, it has been a turbulent few weeks off it. The club are facing a winding up petition over a £120,000 tax bill, chairman Paddy Handley stepped down a week ago and chief executive Martin Vickers has also left. In addition, fire safety concerns last month forced the temporary closure of the Railway Stand at Rovers’ Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road, ground.

Now - as first reported by Aaron Bower at Love Rugby League - the playing squad have been informed Rovers can’t meet wages for September or the rest of the 2025 season. A memo sent from the club read: “Dear Players, I hope this message finds you well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featherstone Rovers celebrate their 1895 Cup semi-final win at Oldham in May which took them to Wembley. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“I want to address an important matter regarding player payments. Unfortunately, I must inform you that we will not be able to process payments on Tuesday or for the remainder of the 2025 season. This decision comes as a result of the current financial situation, which has left the club without sufficient funds to meet our obligations.

“We are actively exploring options to rectify this situation and are committed to keeping you informed every step of the way. I understand the impact this has on you and your families, and I appreciate your understanding and professionalism during this challenging time. Thank you for your continued dedication to the club.”

The club’s website was offline this afternoon (Tuesday). Players are today due to meet with Rovers director Mark Campbell. Many involved with the club now fear it may be heading for administration or a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA). Contracts run until the end of next month, but players could become free agents if wages are not paid on time.

The latest development comes days after Campbell set up two new companies, Rovers Events Ltd and Rovers Retail Ltd, of which he is the sole director.