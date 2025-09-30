Fears grow for Championship club after players told of wage delay
Though Rovers had a relatively stable season on the field, reaching the 1895 Cup final at Wembley - which they lost to York Knights in golden-point extra-time - and finishing sixth in the Betfred Championship, it has been a turbulent few weeks off it. The club are facing a winding up petition over a £120,000 tax bill, chairman Paddy Handley stepped down a week ago and chief executive Martin Vickers has also left. In addition, fire safety concerns last month forced the temporary closure of the Railway Stand at Rovers’ Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road, ground.
Now - as first reported by Aaron Bower at Love Rugby League - the playing squad have been informed Rovers can’t meet wages for September or the rest of the 2025 season. A memo sent from the club read: “Dear Players, I hope this message finds you well.
“I want to address an important matter regarding player payments. Unfortunately, I must inform you that we will not be able to process payments on Tuesday or for the remainder of the 2025 season. This decision comes as a result of the current financial situation, which has left the club without sufficient funds to meet our obligations.
“We are actively exploring options to rectify this situation and are committed to keeping you informed every step of the way. I understand the impact this has on you and your families, and I appreciate your understanding and professionalism during this challenging time. Thank you for your continued dedication to the club.”
The club’s website was offline this afternoon (Tuesday). Players are today due to meet with Rovers director Mark Campbell. Many involved with the club now fear it may be heading for administration or a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA). Contracts run until the end of next month, but players could become free agents if wages are not paid on time.
The latest development comes days after Campbell set up two new companies, Rovers Events Ltd and Rovers Retail Ltd, of which he is the sole director.