3 drop out as Wakefield Trinity squad named for tough Hull KR test

By Peter Smith
Published 18th Feb 2025, 12:26 BST

Boss Daryl Powell has been forced into squad changes for Thursday’s visit of Hull KR, following Wakefield Trinity’s impressive win at Leeds Rhinos.

Forward Ky Rodwell was named in Trinity’s initial squad for Betfred Super League round one, but missed the game after injuring a hamstring in training. He is unavailable, along with Liam Hood who suffered ankle damage against Leeds.

Winger Matty Russell also drops out of the squad for Thursday, but Jayden Myers is in contention after a four-game ban. Isaac Shaw and Cain Staveley-Carr are the others drafted in.

An ankle injury will keep Liam Hood out of Wakefield Trinity's home Super League opener against Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.An ankle injury will keep Liam Hood out of Wakefield Trinity's home Super League opener against Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
An ankle injury will keep Liam Hood out of Wakefield Trinity's home Super League opener against Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

In contrast, Robins coach Willie Peters has named an unchanged 21 from last Friday’s golden-point extra-time win over Castleford Tigers. Jack Brown, Sam Luckley, Jack Broadbent and Bill Leyland are the quartet who didn’t feature in the matchday 17.

Trinity’s 21-man squad is: Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Jake Trueman, Oliver Russell, Mike McMeeken, Jay Pitts, Thomas Doyle, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Matty Storton, Isaiah Vagana, Oliver Pratt, Mason Lino, Josh Rourke, Jack Croft, Isaac Shaw, Harvey Smith, Jayden Myers, Caius Faatili, Cain Staveley-Carr.

Hull KR’s initial squad is: Niall Evalds, Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May, Sauaso Sue, Jez Litten, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dean Hadley, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella, Michael McIlorum, Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Rhyse Martin, Jack Broadbent, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jack Brown, Bill Leyland.

