Former Wakefield Trinity winger Lewis Murphy will be back in England next year after signing for St Helens.

The 22-year-old has penned a two-year contract following a season at Australian club Sydney Roosters. Murphy did not make an NRL appearance, but featured seven times in the second-tier New South Wales Cup, scoring one try.

He burst on to the Betfred Super League scene in 2022, scoring 19 tries in 21 games for Trinity, including four against Saints in a win at TW Stadium, but suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury early the following year. “I am so excited to be coming to join St Helens,” Murphy said.

Lewis Murphy, then of Wakefield Trinity,. seen in April, 2023. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“I am excited to showcase all I’ve learned and how I’ve developed as a player by being over in Australia. As soon as I spoke to Wello [coach Paul Wellens] he told me at this club we compete for silverware every year and we need to be up for every single trophy. I’m ready for that – it’s what I want to do.”

He added: “I’ve loved my time in Australia and I had to take the shot. I might have never got that opportunity again and I’ve learned so much. I think I’ve grown as an athlete and a rugby player, being in a different environment.”

Wellens hailed Murphy as an “exciting young talent”. He said: “We found out to our cost a couple of seasons ago how good he can be when he scored those four tries against us. I’m sure he is going to thrive in our environment and will be a player who is going to excite fans.”