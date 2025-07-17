Hunslet RLFC have appointed a new head-coach.

Former Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR player Kyle Trout was today (Thursday) named as successor to Dean Muir, who was sacked at the end of last month. Trout joined the club last year as Muir’s assistant and was in caretaker charge of the team for their past two games.

The Parksiders are bottom of the Betfred Championship and have won just two of their 16 league matches this term. Trout, who will be assisted by Michael Knowles, had a spell at Hunslet as a player and said: “The club means a lot to me and I’m both privileged and honored to take on this responsibility.

“We know this season hasn’t been good enough and we’re committed to making our supporters proud again. That starts with hard work, unity and belief in the project ahead. The players are under no illusions as to my expectations.”

Hunslet RLFC's South Leeds Stadium. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

A Hunslet statement said Trout’s appointment “follows a comprehensive internal review during a challenging season and reflects the club’s commitment to stability, accountability, and long-term growth”.

It added: “He steps into the role with a deep understanding of the club’s culture, values and expectations. While this season has not met expected performance targets, Kyle has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, tactical acumen and has earned the respect of both players and staff. The board believes this continuity will be key to rebuilding momentum and driving improvement.”

Hunslet director of rugby Darren Higgins added: “After a thorough evaluation, it became clear Kyle brings the vision, hunger and inside knowledge to lead us forward. We are not ignoring the difficulties of this season, instead we are facing them head-on and we believe Kyle is the right person to turn things around from the inside out. His appointment will allow us to kick-start our 2026 recruitment.”