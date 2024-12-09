Former Leeds Rhinos forward King Vuniyayawa has vowed to fight for honours in the Betfred Championship after returning to West Yorkshire with Featherstone Rovers.

The move came after he was released from the final year of his Salford contract and the 29-year-old insisted: “Fev is a club that can definitely push for honours next year. I can’t wait for the season to start.”

King Vuniyayawa on the ball for Leeds Rhinos against Huddersfield Giants in 2021. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Vuniyayawa added: “I’m really pleased to sign with Featherstone. It’s an ambitious club with an exciting squad building and one I want to be a part of. I had a bit of a disrupted season last year, so I’m determined to rip into training and get back out on the field and have an impact week in, week out.”

Rovers coach James Ford hailed Vuniyayawa as a “really talented middle [who] will bring so much to our organisation.” He said: “He’s powerful, mobile and extremely hard working and will add some real quality to our forward pack.

“He is an excellent addition. He has proven himself at the highest level of the game over the last few years and we can’t wait to see him run out in a Featherstone jersey in 2025.”