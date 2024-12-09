Ex-Leeds Rhinos man King Vuniyayawa aims for honours after Salford Red Devils exit
The Fijian prop made 16 appearances in 2021 after joining Rhinos from New Zealand Warriors. He moved to Salford Red Devils the following year and had a spell on loan at Hull FC last season.
The move came after he was released from the final year of his Salford contract and the 29-year-old insisted: “Fev is a club that can definitely push for honours next year. I can’t wait for the season to start.”
Vuniyayawa added: “I’m really pleased to sign with Featherstone. It’s an ambitious club with an exciting squad building and one I want to be a part of. I had a bit of a disrupted season last year, so I’m determined to rip into training and get back out on the field and have an impact week in, week out.”
Rovers coach James Ford hailed Vuniyayawa as a “really talented middle [who] will bring so much to our organisation.” He said: “He’s powerful, mobile and extremely hard working and will add some real quality to our forward pack.
“He is an excellent addition. He has proven himself at the highest level of the game over the last few years and we can’t wait to see him run out in a Featherstone jersey in 2025.”