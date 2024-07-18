Ex-Leeds Rhinos man makes Hull FC loan move
Salford Red Devils’ Fijian international prop King Vuniyayawa, who spent the 2021 season with Leeds, has joined Hull on loan until the end of this season. The move reunites him with former Leeds teammates Liam Sutcliffe, Liam Tindall, Jack Walker and Tom Briscoe, as well as Richie Myler who is the Black and Whites’ director of rugby. Ex-Rhinos full-back Zak Hardaker will join Hull next season.
Myler said: “He is a powerful front-rower and he has a lot of enthusiasm, which will bode well for our strong team spirit at the moment. He was a teammate of mine at Leeds in 2021 so I know what sort of player we’re getting with King and I’m really looking forward to seeing what kind of an impact he can have for us for the rest of the season.”
Vuniyayawa, 29, signed a new two-year contract with Salford last September. He said: “For me, I feel it is a massive opportunity to prove to the club the physicality, energy and work ethic I can bring to the team. I’m looking forward to meeting all of the boys and getting stuck in.”
