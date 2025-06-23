Ex-Leeds Rhinos man joins club in Australia less than a year after Headingley exit

A former Leeds Rhinos player has joined a club in Australia nine months after his AMT Headingley exit.

French international back-rower Mickael Goudemand has signed for Junee Diesels, who play in the Group Nine competition in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales. Australia Test legend and current New South Wales coach Laurie Daley was born in Junee and played his junior rugby for the Diesels.

Goudemand, who had a spell with Dewsbury Rams in 2018, joined Rhinos from Catalans Dragons on a two-year contract ahead of the 2024 season and scored one try in 18 appearances before being released last September. He featured just once, in a home win against Wigan Warriors in August, after Brad Arthur took over from Rohan Smith as coach. The 29-year-old joined Albi after leaving Leeds and was at loose-forward when they beat Carcassonne in last month’s Grand Final to lift the French title for the first time since 1977.