Wakefield Trinity news: fans' favourite Caius Faatili's 1st words after signing new long-term contract
The front-rower joined Trinity in January from Queensland Cup side Sunshine Coast Falcons on a one-year deal. He scored a try of the season contender with a spectacular long-range effort during the Magic Weekend win against Castleford Tigers earlier this month and has crossed twice in each of the past two games, to earn rave reviews from coach Daryl Powell.
“Caius has been fantastic for us since he arrived in the UK,” Powell – whose side play host to Salford Red Devils on Sunday – enthused. “He’s growing with every week and the more game time he gets. He carries the ball with real intent and his defence has been solid.
“It’s clear to see he has settled into the English game very quickly and we think he’s just going to get better over the years. I’ve no doubt we’re going to see many special moments from Caius in a Wakefield shirt.”
Faatili, 23, insisted he didn’t need long to think about Trinity’s offer. “I am really happy to call Wakey home for the next three years and excited to see where we can go with the backing of fans and sponsors,” he said. “It was ultimately an easy decision after what has been a smooth transition to life over here for me and my family.”
