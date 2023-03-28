News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
7 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
10 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
12 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
12 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
13 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Ex-Leeds Rhinos centre joins Hull KR from Wakefield Trinity in swap deal

Former Leeds Rhinos centre Corey Hall has joined Friday’s opponents Hull KR from Wakefield Trinity in a swap deal also involving Will Dagger.

By Peter Smith
Published 28th Mar 2023, 18:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 18:54 BST

Hall made two substitute appearances for Rhinos in 2020 and one start the following year before joining Trinity ahead of the 2022 campaign.

He scored nine tries in 30 games for Wakefield and has signed a contract with Rovers until the end of 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dagger, who had a spell in Trinity’s scholarship, could make his Wakefield debut away to St Helens on Friday.

Corey Hall scores for Trinity at Salford earlier this month. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Corey Hall scores for Trinity at Salford earlier this month. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Corey Hall scores for Trinity at Salford earlier this month. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Trinity coach Mark Applegarth said: “I’d like to thank Corey for his brilliant service to Wakefield Trinity.

“It has been no secret we have been on the search for a full-back, so we have reluctantly let Corey move on to new pastures at Hull KR to be able to bring Will in. As a club, we wish Corey nothing but the best.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
'Anything's better than that': Leeds Rhinos' Tom Holroyd talks comeback, try v C...

Trinity’s first-choice full-back Max Jowitt is injured and Applergarth added: “I’m delighted Will is on board with us and I’m looking forward to getting him into training and working with him.

Will Dagger has joined Wakefield from Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Will Dagger has joined Wakefield from Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Will Dagger has joined Wakefield from Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He will certainly add to our squad in that full-back role with his ability and skillset and I know he is really excited to be linking up with us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dagger said: “I’m really looking forward to getting going and ripping in for the lads.

“I started at Wakefield in the scholarship and I’m excited to be coming back to the club.

“It will be good to get some more game time and I can’t wait to get out on the field and do what I love doing.”

Dagger, who has signed for Trinity until the end of next year, was Hull KR’s longest-serving player, having made 51 appearances since joining them from Warrington Wolves in 2017.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Robins’ coach Willie Peters said: “It was a good opportunity for both players. Firstly, for Dags to be able to play first grade every week

“I think it’s an important move for him at this stage in his career and we’ve given him that opportunity.

“We’re delighted for Corey Hall to join us, he’s a talented player for the future and definitely a Super League centre people will get to know more about in years to come. “He’s in the early stages of his development, but we’re looking forward to working with him over the next two and a half years.”

Wakefield TrinityHull KRRhinos