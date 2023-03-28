Hall made two substitute appearances for Rhinos in 2020 and one start the following year before joining Trinity ahead of the 2022 campaign.

He scored nine tries in 30 games for Wakefield and has signed a contract with Rovers until the end of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dagger, who had a spell in Trinity’s scholarship, could make his Wakefield debut away to St Helens on Friday.

Corey Hall scores for Trinity at Salford earlier this month. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Trinity coach Mark Applegarth said: “I’d like to thank Corey for his brilliant service to Wakefield Trinity.

“It has been no secret we have been on the search for a full-back, so we have reluctantly let Corey move on to new pastures at Hull KR to be able to bring Will in. As a club, we wish Corey nothing but the best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity’s first-choice full-back Max Jowitt is injured and Applergarth added: “I’m delighted Will is on board with us and I’m looking forward to getting him into training and working with him.

Will Dagger has joined Wakefield from Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He will certainly add to our squad in that full-back role with his ability and skillset and I know he is really excited to be linking up with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dagger said: “I’m really looking forward to getting going and ripping in for the lads.

“I started at Wakefield in the scholarship and I’m excited to be coming back to the club.

“It will be good to get some more game time and I can’t wait to get out on the field and do what I love doing.”

Dagger, who has signed for Trinity until the end of next year, was Hull KR’s longest-serving player, having made 51 appearances since joining them from Warrington Wolves in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Robins’ coach Willie Peters said: “It was a good opportunity for both players. Firstly, for Dags to be able to play first grade every week

“I think it’s an important move for him at this stage in his career and we’ve given him that opportunity.