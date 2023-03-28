Six games into the campaign Holroyd is ever-present in Rhinos’ starting front-row and if he retains his place at Hull KR on Friday, this year’s tally of starts will have equalled his combined total from the previous five years, since making his debut in 2018.

It is a far cry from 12 months ago when he was recovering from surgery on an ankle injury suffered in a January pre-season match at Featherstone Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After one comeback game in Rhinos’ reserves, he picked up a 10-match ban after being sent-off playing on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls.

Tom Holroyd scores for Rhinos against Catalans. Picture by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

He was on the point of completing that when he suffered an elbow injury in training which ended his season without him having made a senior appearance for Leeds.

“I believe I am a good player,” Holroyd stated. “I didn’t get to offer anything to the lads last year and I feel like I owe it to them to show I can play and I deserve to be here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holroyd made one substitute appearance for Leeds in 2018 and three the following year, before getting his first start in 2020.

He played nine times that season and 16 in 2021, but - following a series of injury setbacks - this is his first sustained run in the starting 13.

Tom Holroyd, third from right facing camera, celebrates after scoring in Rhinos' win over Catalans. Picture by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

“I owe that to Rohan for being really good with me last year and placing his trust in me this year,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s had me out there, starting and I am very happy with that. I am very grateful for how Rohan has been with me during his time here.”

Two-time player of the year Mikolaj Oledzki is back in training after shoulder surgery and will add to competition for places in the front-row.

But Holroyd stressed “Anything’s better than last year - it doesn’t really matter to me whether I start or I am a sub.

Tom Holroyd celebrates Rhinos' win over Catalans with teammate Cameron Smith. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am just happy to do my job for the team, but I am enjoying starting and I am liking the job I’m doing for the boys.

“Hopefully it continues. I’ll just take it week by week and I am really happy with any opportunity I get to play for Leeds.

“I feel fit and strong, I feel like I am at the top of my game physically. I am in a good place.”

Holroyd is contracted to Leeds until the end of 2025 and has already represented England at academy and Knights level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But at 22 he is young for a Betfred Super League prop and admitted: “I have got a lot to learn.

“My game isn’t perfect, but I take that as a positive - that I have a lot to improve on. I am not the finished product yet.”

Two tries, including a vital score in last Saturday’s 32-22 win over Catalans Dragons at Headingley, have been the icing on the cake for the rising star.

The prop ran an outstanding line on to Blake Austin’s pass to nose Leeds in front with 13 minutes remaining, after they had trailed 22-8 at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is great to cross the line, after not being able to do it for so long,” he reflected. “To do it twice in the season so far, this early in, I am very happy with it. It was good to get the team on the front foot and back in the game. I am just happy to do my job for the lads.”

The win over previously unbeaten Catalans was Rhinos’ third from their last four matches and came just nine days after Leeds were the first team to lose to Castleford Tigers this year.

They have yet to find any real consistency this term, but Holroyd feels they are making progress, after defeats in their opening two games.

Hull KR have also won three of their first six matches and sit fourth in the table, three points ahead of Leeds on points difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos were crushed 26-4 at Craven Park in pre-season, but Holroyd said: “We’ll review [the Catalans game] and have a look at Hull KR.

“We’re just taking it week by week and grinding out wins. I thought we showed some great fight on Saturday and I’m just happy with how we are heading.