England honour for West Yorkshire youngster who turned down Super League deal

Alfie Longstaff, 17, from Lofthouse, between Leeds and Wakefield, played rugby league for Oulton Raiders and Castleford club Lock Lane and spent two years on Warrington Wolves’ scholarship.

He was offered a professional contract there, but declined to pursue his studies at Woodhouse Grove School, in Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In rugby union, he has played for Sandal and Morley and will fly to South Africa this month for a three-Test series which sees England take on France, Western Province and South Africa.

Alfie Longstaff had a spell on Warrington Wolves' scholarship before concentrating on rugby union and school work. Picture by Jason Longstaff.

England under-18s are coached by former Yorkshire Carnegie star Jon Pendlebury, but Longstaff is the only player from the county in the touring squad.

He said: “It’s a real honour to get selected to represent my country and a reward for all the hard work I’ve put in over the years.

“I’ve made a lot of sacrifices to get to this point, but it has been made easier by my family, friends and coaches that have helped me along the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster, who featured in the second-row for Warrington’s under-16s, began playing rugby with Oulton’s Rocky’s Giants from the ages of three to six and for Raiders’ under-sevens to under-13s.

Alfie Longstaff is a member of Yorkshire Academy and has been selected for England rugby union under-18s' tour to South Africa. Picture by Jason Longstaff.

He was an under-12s league, Continuation Cup and Leeds and District Cup champion with Oulton and then won a National Cup, Yorkshire Cup and Yorkshire Junior League treble with Lock Lane under-14s, as well as the Castleford and District competition.

In union, he won Yorkshire Cup titles with Rodillian Academy and for Sandal under-15 and has been a member of the Yorkshire Academy since under-16 level.

He moved to Woodhouse Grove last September and is studying for ‘A’ Levels in business, psychology and PE.