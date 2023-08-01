Rhinos led twice, but were unable to get the better of a Saints team who were lacking a host of first-choice forwards.

It was Leeds’ second successive narrow defeat against a below-strength side and another setback to their hopes of qualifying for the Betfred Super League play-offs.

Here’s five talking points.

Justin Sangare, Rhyse Martin and Richie Myler reflect on the 32-point defeat at Warrington in round one, more than twice the margin of any other loss this term. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

1: If there is a chart for errors made in sets after scoring a try or from kick-offs, Rhinos must be near the top of it.

It is something which has plagued them all season and led to several defeats, including last Friday.

Blake Austin’s kick out on the full from inside his own half gave Saints the field position which led to their decisive try, moments after Rhinos had gone two points ahead.

In the previous game, against Hull KR, Leeds didn’t give themselves a chance after Justin Sangare knocked on right at the start of extra-time.

Sam Walters is leaving, but it's not a case of Rhinois 'letting him go'. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Of Saints’ four tries, three came in penalty sets and the other following that mistake. Rhinos were six points ahead, attacking from a Saints drop out in the 38th minute and managed to go in at the interval all square, having conceded a penalty and set-restart.

Basic errors and lapses of concentration are proving costly and Rhinos are letting too many games slip from a winning position, having led in the second half of five of their last six league and cup defeats.

2: Rhinos have lost 11 of their 20 Super League games this year, but have a positive points difference of 64, which is better than anyone outside the top four.

The big home win over Huddersfield Giants at the end of May helped, but it is a reflection of how close many of Leeds’ defeats have been this year.

The only losses by more than 10 points have been at Warrington Wolves (32) and Leigh Leopards (14).

Leeds lost by 10 at home to Salford Red Devils and at Wakefield Trinity, eight at Hull KR, six away to Castleford Tigers, four at home to Hull FC and away against Saints, two against Castleford at Magic Weekend and one in the extra-time Headingley defeats by Hull KR and Saints.

They have also won some tight games - by a point at Saints and home to Huddersfield and two at Salford - but overall their inability to win tight matches is why they are eighth on the table, rather than in the top four.

3: Remarkably, Rhinos are still in with a chance of snatching a place in the play-offs.

With seven rounds remaining, they are four points behind fifth-placed Hull KR and Warrington Wolves in sixth.

Hull KR’s next two league games are at Wigan the week before their Challenge Cup final appearance and Saints six days afterwards and if they win both of those, they’ll deserve a top-six finish.

Warrington are on a six-match losing run - though nobody knows yet what impact coach Daryl Powell’s departure will have - and seventh-placed Salford have lost their last five in the league.

It’s not in Rhinos’ hands, but the gap is bridgeable if they can string a few victories together. That highlights how close and unpredictable the competition as a whole has been this year.

4: Wth the start of pre-season for 2024 little more than three months away, Rhinos have so far announced only one signing - Mickael Goudemand from Catalans Dragons - and there is uncertainty over seven players in the final year of their contract with no decision confirmed on their future.

Leeds don’t conduct their business in public, but - judging by comments made on social media and at games - fans are growing increasingly concerned at the lack of positive news coming out of the club.

Chief executive Gary Hetherington told the YEP earlier this month “lots is going on behind the scenes” and signings will be made.

With season ticket renewal time approaching, fans deserve to know what the squad will look like next year and, after the past couple or results, also need cheering up, so some announcements right now would be very welcome.

5: Wigan could have a front-row made up entirely of ex-Leeds players next season: props Sam Walters and Tyler Dupree either side of hooker Kruise Leeming.

Walters scored his fourth try of the season, in his 12th appearance, at Saints and had one ruled out for offside.

Fans aren’t happy he is leaving and rightly so, but this wasn’t a case of Rhinos ‘letting him go’. More game time earlier in the year might have helped, but he rejected Leeds’ offer to accept a bigger one from Wigan, which is what happens sometimes.