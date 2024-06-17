Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Rhinos hit a new low for the season when they were beaten 18-10 at Hull FC, to the dismay of the YEP’s fans jury.

Our panel were left angry and frustrated as a team which had won only once in their previous 14 matches comfortably saw off an almost full-strength Rhinos lineup, in the sides’ first match since Rob Burrow’s death two weeks earlier.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

In what should have been a game to celebrate the life of Rob Burrow and the club, Leeds Rhinos were abysmal as we limped to defeat against a Hull FC team who are in crisis. If the players could not find it within themselves to perform for a club legend, who gave his all on and off the field, then perhaps they are not worthy to wear the blue and amber shirt.

Leeds Rhinos fans at Hull FC. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Even if you ignore recent events, the performance was still embarrassing. Rohan Smith has come out and said creativity isn't an issue, but we struggled to put points past a team who had lost 11 games in a row. Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley weren't in the game at all and were shown up by their opposite numbers Jake Trueman and Ben Reynolds.

Even the tries we scored were scrappy and came off the back of Hull errors. On top of a weak attack is shocking defence. The second try we conceded was just so poor, how many players does it need to stop him going over? It was a performance that lacked passion and is another low point for a once great club.

Our new sporting director Ian Blease starts today (Monday) and definitely has his work cut out. It would be the ultimate power move to sack Rohan as soon as he walks through the door, but I cannot see that happening, unfortunately. However, major change needs to happen across the board.

The coaches are not good enough, the players are not performing to a good enough level and look tired after 10 minutes of play. Hopefully Ian can bring in some well-needed accountability and save some pride in this already disappointing season.

Leeds Rhinos players line up before the game at Hull FC, with captain Cameron Smith carrying a wreath in memory of Rob Burrow. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Looking ahead to Leigh, the team needs to win for Rob. It's the designated MND game and in front of an expectant Headingley crowd, they cannot disappoint once again. It will be a tough game as Leigh look to be playing themselves back into form. We will need to be at our best to get the win, but if Saturday’s game is anything to go by, I won't hold my breath.

IAIN SHARP

Many years ago, I was lucky enough to spend some time with eminent oceanographer Dr Bob Ballard. He is best known as the original re-discoverer of Titanic in the mid-1980s, but I fear even he would not have access to the sort of specialist equipment needed to plumb the depths required to find the wreck of the current Leeds team, as it capitulated at Hull FC.

In the first game back since the passing of Rob Burrow, there should have been no need for a Leeds team to seek motivation against a Hull side that has been stumbling around all season. Yet, the hosts were made to look impressive by another rudderless performance.

Mikolaj Oledzki is tackled during Leeds Rhinos' defeat at Hull FC. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Coach Rohan Smith will be fearing phone calls from numbers not in his mobile phone from Monday morning onwards, as new director Ian Blease takes up his position at Headingley with - if he had any before - absolutely no illusion of the enormity of the task in front of him, trying to handbrake turn a super tanker.

Smith talks about ‘creativity’ in his post-match interviews. The art world would suggest Jackson Pollock was ‘creative’, however that doesn’t mean the eyesores he knocked out on canvas were any good to the rest of us.

One aspect of the game I would be happy to float away are loop fixtures. Two visits to Hull in the space of six weeks, but not a sniff of Wigan all season so far. I doubt even Brian Cox - the professor one, not the actor - could start to explain how that works.

BECKY OXLEY

I had to take time to reflect before writing this. It would have been easy to use the post-match adrenaline to write a report full of negativity, pulling up all the mistakes and dissent, blaming the ref and any other excuse you can think of.

Firstly though, let’s react to how Hull showed their respect for Rob Burrow. It was absolutely beautiful and once again shows how much the rugby community come together and let rivalry go at times like this. The seventh minute applause from all supporters was a lovely touch.

Now back to the game. Hull, having won only once previously, were always going to come into this with a will to win. It’s always a big game and both sides needed a victory.

We were good in parts, but it was a very scrappy game from both teams and we couldn’t capitalise as much as Hull. It was obvious from early on it wasn’t going to be our day, in wet conditions.

I could go into the whats and whys, but only the players know what happened and what went wrong. The calls for Rohan Smith’s head are as strong as ever and who knows what is going to happen? Whatever is around the corner, I’m behind the boys. Next up is Leigh at home, it is going to be an emotional night and one where we all need to pull together.

DAVID MUHL

I think I don’t need the number of words I usually use to describe Saturday’s game; in fact, I think two will do. Truly awful!

When I saw the line up, it was as near a full, first-choice team as we’re likely to get and playing against a side that hadn’t won for 11 games, I was expecting a fairly easy two points. But boy, was I wrong.

Fans’ patience with Rohan Smith is quickly running out, but I’m sure he doesn’t coach the players to make numerous unforced errors, some of which were appalling for players at this level. Nor does he coach players to give totally unnecessary penalties away. A penalty for swearing at a match official at any level is unforgivable, but is a red line in professional sport. I don’t think there was a player in Leeds colours that came out of that game with any credit, it was woeful from one to 17.

There doesn’t seem to be any game plan and, although I think Cam Smith is a good player and a lovely bloke, no leadership on the field. I threatened some time ago to cut up my season ticket if we continue with the stupid short kick-offs - and we did on Saturday. I’m not though, I simply can’t.

The reason this standard of performance hurts so much is we love this club. But all the excellent things we do off the field are thrown away when the men’s elite side are so abysmal. If I was Rhyse Martin, I would be house hunting in the Leigh area this week.

It’s the MND round next, a day that no doubt will be highly emotional. I just hope the players put in a performance, if not for Rob Burrow and the fans, then for their own self pride.

GAVIN MILLER

I’m wondering what new sporting director Ian Blease’s first day at Headingley will look like. Once he gets into the office, is shown to his new desk, has IT set up his new PC, has his cyber security training, changes his password to BrodieCroft6, does his health and safety training and is taught how to lift a box safely, he can then open his new email account - to a message from Gary Hetherington, subject: head coach.

Blease’s first job has to be the head coach’s position. It is so obvious to anyone who watches Leeds that Rohan Smith is unable to get a tune out of this squad. He has been unable to set them up to be in a position to win games of rugby league consistently. It’s so obvious his ‘philosophy’ of rugby league is not translating on to the pitch and a change is needed.