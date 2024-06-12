Rob Burrow: Overseas stars including Ali Lauitiiti and Danny Buderus to attend Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards

By Peter Smith
Published 11th Jun 2024, 17:00 BST
Big-name former Leeds Rhinos players from overseas will be returning to AMT Headingley next week to celebrate the life of ex-teammate Rob Burrow.

Rhinos play their first home game since Burrow’s death from motor neurone disease when they face Leigh Leopards on Friday, June 21. That is also global MND awareness day and the club hosts its annual Hall of Fame lunch two days later.

New Zealand superstar Ali Lauitiiti and Australian duo Matt Adamson and Andrew Dunemann had already confirmed they will attend the game against Leigh and the Hall of Fame celebration, which marks 20 years since Rhinos’ first Super League title. Lauitiiti and Burrow were members of the Rhinos team which beat Bradford Bulls in the 2004 Grand Final and also played together in the Old Trafford wins of 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011.

Ali Lauitiiti, left and Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow autograph a shirt in 2006. Picture by Tony Johnson.Ali Lauitiiti, left and Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow autograph a shirt in 2006. Picture by Tony Johnson.
Ali Lauitiiti, left and Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow autograph a shirt in 2006. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Adamson and Dunemann helped Leeds to the league leaders’ shield 20 years ago, but did not play in the Grand Final victory Now Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington says ex-Australia captain Danny Buderus, who played alongside Burrow in Leeds’ famous 2011 title-clinching win over St Helens, will also be jetting in to attend both events. Wayne McDonald, an Englishman who now lives in Down Under, is also on the guest list.

Buderus played for Leeds from 2009-2011. His final game was the Grand Final triumph, when Burrow won the Harry Sunderland Award as man of the match.

McDonald was at Rhinos from 2002-2005. Famously, he was the tallest player in Super League at the time, at 6ft7ins, while teammate Burrow - 5ft4 - was the shortest. Leeds hope other former teammates will also be at the Leigh game which will be dedicated to celebrating Burrow’s life and Rhinos career.

