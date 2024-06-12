Rob Burrow: Overseas stars including Ali Lauitiiti and Danny Buderus to attend Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards
Rhinos play their first home game since Burrow’s death from motor neurone disease when they face Leigh Leopards on Friday, June 21. That is also global MND awareness day and the club hosts its annual Hall of Fame lunch two days later.
New Zealand superstar Ali Lauitiiti and Australian duo Matt Adamson and Andrew Dunemann had already confirmed they will attend the game against Leigh and the Hall of Fame celebration, which marks 20 years since Rhinos’ first Super League title. Lauitiiti and Burrow were members of the Rhinos team which beat Bradford Bulls in the 2004 Grand Final and also played together in the Old Trafford wins of 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011.
Adamson and Dunemann helped Leeds to the league leaders’ shield 20 years ago, but did not play in the Grand Final victory Now Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington says ex-Australia captain Danny Buderus, who played alongside Burrow in Leeds’ famous 2011 title-clinching win over St Helens, will also be jetting in to attend both events. Wayne McDonald, an Englishman who now lives in Down Under, is also on the guest list.
Buderus played for Leeds from 2009-2011. His final game was the Grand Final triumph, when Burrow won the Harry Sunderland Award as man of the match.
McDonald was at Rhinos from 2002-2005. Famously, he was the tallest player in Super League at the time, at 6ft7ins, while teammate Burrow - 5ft4 - was the shortest. Leeds hope other former teammates will also be at the Leigh game which will be dedicated to celebrating Burrow’s life and Rhinos career.
