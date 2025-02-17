'Disrepute' investigation launched into Salford Red Devils ahead of clash with Leeds Rhinos
Salford - who had only three substitutes on the bench, rather than the usual four - were thrashed 82-0 in Betfred Super League round one, which is the competition’s record margin of defeat. The club are operating under a reduced £1.2million salary cap following a financial crisis in pre-season and a takeover, which would inject cash into the club, has yet to be ratified by the RFL.
The decision to send a reserves squad to Saints, for a game televised live on BBC Two, overshadowed an otherwise impressive opening weekend of the league season. Salford hope to have the salary cap restriction lifted before Saturday’s visit of Rhinos, but the RFL this afternoon confirmed the club are being investigated for potentially bringing the sport “into disrepute”.
A statement from the governing body said: “The RFL have today contacted Salford Red Devils to confirm that a compliance investigation will be launched to consider the circumstances around their squad selection for Saturday’s Betfred Super League fixture at St Helens and whether they have brought the sport into disrepute. The club have seven days in which to respond.”
