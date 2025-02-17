Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos’ next opponents Salford Red Devils are under investigation after they fielded a second-string side against St Helens last weekend.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salford - who had only three substitutes on the bench, rather than the usual four - were thrashed 82-0 in Betfred Super League round one, which is the competition’s record margin of defeat. The club are operating under a reduced £1.2million salary cap following a financial crisis in pre-season and a takeover, which would inject cash into the club, has yet to be ratified by the RFL.

The decision to send a reserves squad to Saints, for a game televised live on BBC Two, overshadowed an otherwise impressive opening weekend of the league season. Salford hope to have the salary cap restriction lifted before Saturday’s visit of Rhinos, but the RFL this afternoon confirmed the club are being investigated for potentially bringing the sport “into disrepute”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salford were thrashed at St Helens last Saturday. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

A statement from the governing body said: “The RFL have today contacted Salford Red Devils to confirm that a compliance investigation will be launched to consider the circumstances around their squad selection for Saturday’s Betfred Super League fixture at St Helens and whether they have brought the sport into disrepute. The club have seven days in which to respond.”