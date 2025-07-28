Disciplinary news: why Leeds Rhinos must wait to hear if players face ban for Leigh Leopards clash

By Peter Smith
Published 28th Jul 2025, 09:51 BST
Leeds Rhinos will have to wait to learn if they have any players suspended for their next game.

Rhinos have no fixture this weekend and are back in action when they visit Leigh Leopards on Thursday, August 7. That’s a four-pointer between the sides currently fourth and third in Betfred Super League and, with injuries mounting up, Leeds will be anxious to avoid any disciplinary issues.

The RFL’s match review panel usually meets on Mondays to decide on any charges from the previous weekend’s Super League games, but that won’t happen today. Round 20 was split, with three fixtures last Thursday-Saturday and the rest being played this weekend. The review panel will therefore gather next Monday to go through all six matches.

Referee Chris Kendall. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rhinos have a concern over stand-off Brodie Croft who was sin-binned by referee Chris Kendall in the first half of last Thursday’s 15-14 loss at Wakefield Trinity. That incident will be looked at by the review panel, but Croft has a clean record and only a charge of grade D or higher would lead to an immediate ban.

