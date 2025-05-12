Disciplinary news as Leigh Leopards & Catalans Dragons hit by Challenge Cup semi-final charges

Three players have been charged - including one banned - following the men’s Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Leigh Leopards’ Owen Trout, who began his career at Leeds Rhinos, received five penalty points after the RFL’s match review panel charged him with grade C head contact in yesterday’s (Sunday) defeat by Warrington Wolves. Trout had a previously clean record so avoided a ban, which kicks in when a player reaches six penalty points, but was fined.

The panel’s minutes stated: “No mitigation. Trajectory of head always going towards opponent’s head and player does not lower height. Player approaches at speed and is out of control.”

Elliott Whitehead seen after Catalans Dragons' semi-final defeat by Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Elliott Whitehead will miss Catalans Dragons’ visit to St Helens in Betfred Super League on Thursday after being handed a one-match suspension from the loss to Hull KR on Saturday. Whitehead, who was also fined, was charged with grade B head contact in Saturday’s loss to Hull KR.

The three points took him to a total of 10.5. Teammate Alrix Da Costa also received three points for grade B head contact. That took him to a total of five and he was fined, but avoided an immediate ban. The minutes on both cases said: “No mitigation. Trajectory of head always going towards opponent’s head and player does not lower height.”

The review panel will study the women’s semi-finals, including Leeds Rhinos’ loss to Wigan Warriors, later this week.