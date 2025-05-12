Disciplinary news as Leigh Leopards & Catalans Dragons hit by Challenge Cup semi-final charges
Leigh Leopards’ Owen Trout, who began his career at Leeds Rhinos, received five penalty points after the RFL’s match review panel charged him with grade C head contact in yesterday’s (Sunday) defeat by Warrington Wolves. Trout had a previously clean record so avoided a ban, which kicks in when a player reaches six penalty points, but was fined.
The panel’s minutes stated: “No mitigation. Trajectory of head always going towards opponent’s head and player does not lower height. Player approaches at speed and is out of control.”
Elliott Whitehead will miss Catalans Dragons’ visit to St Helens in Betfred Super League on Thursday after being handed a one-match suspension from the loss to Hull KR on Saturday. Whitehead, who was also fined, was charged with grade B head contact in Saturday’s loss to Hull KR.
The three points took him to a total of 10.5. Teammate Alrix Da Costa also received three points for grade B head contact. That took him to a total of five and he was fined, but avoided an immediate ban. The minutes on both cases said: “No mitigation. Trajectory of head always going towards opponent’s head and player does not lower height.”
The review panel will study the women’s semi-finals, including Leeds Rhinos’ loss to Wigan Warriors, later this week.