Ex-Leeds Rhinos & Castleford Tigers man Jack Broadbent stars as Hull KR reach Challenge Cup final
Broadbent, who came through Rhinos’ academy system, scored a brace of second half tries in the Robins’ 36-12 Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final defeat of Catalans Dragons in front of an 8,000 full-house at York Community Stadium. The 24-year-old scored nine tries in 22 first team games for Rhinos from 2020-2022 before moving to Castleford Tigers. He joined Hull KR last year and played in their Super League Grand Final loss to Wigan Warriors.
Speaking to the BBC after the game, Broadbent said: “It is unbelievable, something you dream of as a kid. To finally get there, we're made up.”
The Robins led 10-0 early on, but found themselves 12-10 behind before opening a four-point advantage at the break. James Batchelor also bagged a brace and Joe Burgess also crossed for Hull KR. Mikey Lewis scored a try and kicked six goals. Catalans’ try scorers were Reimis Smith and Luke Keary, both converted by Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.