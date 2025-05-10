Ex-Leeds Rhinos & Castleford Tigers man Jack Broadbent stars as Hull KR reach Challenge Cup final

By Peter Smith
Published 10th May 2025, 16:59 BST
Man of the match Jack Broadbent scores for Hull KR in their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat of Catalans Dragons. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Man of the match Jack Broadbent scores for Hull KR in their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat of Catalans Dragons. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Man of the match Jack Broadbent scores for Hull KR in their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat of Catalans Dragons. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Leeds Rhinos product Jack Broadbent was man of the match for Hull KR as they booked a second Wembley appearance in three years today.

Broadbent, who came through Rhinos’ academy system, scored a brace of second half tries in the Robins’ 36-12 Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final defeat of Catalans Dragons in front of an 8,000 full-house at York Community Stadium. The 24-year-old scored nine tries in 22 first team games for Rhinos from 2020-2022 before moving to Castleford Tigers. He joined Hull KR last year and played in their Super League Grand Final loss to Wigan Warriors.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Broadbent said: “It is unbelievable, something you dream of as a kid. To finally get there, we're made up.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Robins led 10-0 early on, but found themselves 12-10 behind before opening a four-point advantage at the break. James Batchelor also bagged a brace and Joe Burgess also crossed for Hull KR. Mikey Lewis scored a try and kicked six goals. Catalans’ try scorers were Reimis Smith and Luke Keary, both converted by Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet.

Related topics:Jack BroadbentHull KRRhinosRobinsCastleford TigersWembleyCatalans Dragons

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice