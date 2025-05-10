Man of the match Jack Broadbent scores for Hull KR in their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat of Catalans Dragons. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos product Jack Broadbent was man of the match for Hull KR as they booked a second Wembley appearance in three years today.

Broadbent, who came through Rhinos’ academy system, scored a brace of second half tries in the Robins’ 36-12 Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final defeat of Catalans Dragons in front of an 8,000 full-house at York Community Stadium. The 24-year-old scored nine tries in 22 first team games for Rhinos from 2020-2022 before moving to Castleford Tigers. He joined Hull KR last year and played in their Super League Grand Final loss to Wigan Warriors.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Broadbent said: “It is unbelievable, something you dream of as a kid. To finally get there, we're made up.”

The Robins led 10-0 early on, but found themselves 12-10 behind before opening a four-point advantage at the break. James Batchelor also bagged a brace and Joe Burgess also crossed for Hull KR. Mikey Lewis scored a try and kicked six goals. Catalans’ try scorers were Reimis Smith and Luke Keary, both converted by Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet.