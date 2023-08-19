Leeds club announces new coach timescale after boss confirms move to Manchester club

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw will leave the club at the end of this season to take up the top job at Championship outfit Swinton Lions.

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Kilshaw’s impending departure was confirmed today (Saturday), on the eve of a home clash with London Skolars which could see Hunslet seal second spot in Betfred League One.

The 40-year-old has been in charge at South Leeds Stadium since July, 2021, but is stepping down for personal reasons.

The former Rochdale Hornets boss lives in Warrington and, with a young family and his wife Hannah expecting a baby imminently, is keen to work closer to home.

Hunslet chairman Kenny Sykes. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

Hunslet will seal runners-up spot on the league table - and pole position in the play-offs - if they win this weekend.

Kilshaw, who took on a new teaching job earlier this year, said: “Although it’s not going to be easy leaving Hunslet, it’s also the case that the coaching job at Swinton was too good to turn down, especially as the Lions are much closer to my home.

“But, from the Hunslet perspective it’s very important to me that we get the job of securing promotion done.

“We have a great group of players here who are very capable of achieving that goal and I also want to help Hunslet achieve Championship status for the fans, who are as vocal and as supportive as any in the section.

“And I’d love to achieve promotion as a thank you to the board, who offered me the job of coach when I was out of the game and who have been fully supportive to me throughout my tenure.”

Hunslet chairman Kenny Sykes said: “We are obviously sad to see Alan move on, but he does so with our best wishes and thanks.

“Hunslet RLFC has always been a family club and, as such, we fully support `Killer’ in his decision to put his family first.”

Sykes revealed: “The board are already working on options and receiving applications for a new head coach.

“The club is in a great position, on and off the pitch, to attract high calibre individuals who will be able to work with a competitive playing budget - for League 1 and the Championship - next season and who will inherit a talented and successful group of players.