Leeds-based promotion-chasers reveal new coach for 2024 season
Keighley Cougars assistant-boss Dean Muir will take over from Alan Kilshaw, who is leaving at the end of this season to become head-coach of Swinton Lions.
Muir was second in command at Keighley during their unbeaten Betfred League One-winning campaign in 2022 and returned to the coaching set up midway through this year.
He also guided Bradford side West Bowling to top spot in the community game’s National Conference Division One.
Muir, who will join Hunslet on October 1, is “excited by the challenge and can't wait to start”. He said: “I’m looking forward to working with a talented group of players and I know we can achieve performances the fans will be proud of.”
Hunslet chairman Kenny Sykes said: “Dean is an up-and-coming young coach who impressed greatly with his knowledge of the club, the technical aspects of the sport and his long-term vision, which is very much aligned with our own.
“His appointment followed a robust selection process and I’d like to thank all those individuals who took the time to apply for the post and wish them all success in the future. For Hunslet and Dean, this is an opportunity for us to move forward together to achieve our aims.”
Hunslet finished second in League One, but were beaten 26-14 by Doncaster in yesterday’s (Sunday) play-off semi-final.
They are at home to North Wales Crusaders this Sunday with the winners travelling to Doncaster seven days later for the promotion decider.