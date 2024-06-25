The Yorkshire Evening Post gives every player a mark out of 10 after each game, with ratings this year so far ranging from three to nine. Occasionally a mark hasn’t been awarded if a player is on the field for less than five minutes – for example Riley Lumb who was hurt in the opening moments of the home win over London Broncos and Corey Johnson after he got on for the last couple at Catalans Dragons and Hull FC. Here’s the average mark for all 29 players who have made a first team appearance this year.
1. Leeds Rhinos player ratings for 2024 so far
Here's how all 29 players used by Rhinos this season have rated on average, based on marks given after every match.Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Lachie Miller (squad number one)
15 marks - average 6.13Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. David Fusitu'a (no 2)
3 marks - average 6.33.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Harry Newman (no 3)
12 marks - average 5.91.Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Paul Momirovski (no 4)
12 marks - average 6.25.Photo: Steve Riding
6. Ash Handley (no 5)
13 marks - average 7.07.Photo: Bruce Rollinson
