Ex-Leeds Rhinos rookie set for Hunslet debut after Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants recall loan men

A former Leeds Rhinos academy player is set to make his debut for Hunslet this weekend, alongside an international with Super League experience.

Eighteen-year-old hooker Mason Corbett and Papua New Guinea Test back-rower Emanuel Waine have both been named in the Parksiders’ initial squad for tomorrow’s (Sunday) Betfred Championship game at home to Doncaster. The pair have joined Hunslet on loan from Bradford Bulls and replace Zach Fishwick (Hull KR) and Thomas Deakin (Huddersfield Giants) who have both been recalled by their parent club.

Corbett is a product of the East Leeds community club and played for Rhinos’ academy and reserves before joining Bulls in pre-season. Waine, 28, is also in his first year with Bulls, having featured for London Broncos in Super League last term.

Mason Corbett playing for Leeds Rhinos' academy against Hull KR in 2023. Picture by Matty Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

Hunslet also welcome back Matty Fletcher, who featured in their 2024 promotion campaign, but Brad Clavering, Liam Carr, Kobe Rugless and Cam Berry and Keelan Foster are all on the casualty list. Coach Dean Muir’s side are in confident mood after strong performances against Bradford in the league and last week’s 1895 Cup clash with Widnes Vikings.

Muir said: “Doncaster are a well-coached side. They have established themselves in the Championship, which is what we aim to do. We will be underdogs, like in every game this season and we realise it’s an important game in front of our home support, but like every week we go about our business and do our job.”