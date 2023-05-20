Tigers are second from bottom in Betfred Super League, with just two wins to their credit this term, but Edwards played for Catalans Dragons in 2018 when they lifted the Cup after a similar poor run early in the year.

Tigers begin their Cup campaign at home to Hull FC on Sunday and Edwards said: “It’s a whole new competition.

“When I was at Catalans we won it and we were terrible at the start of that year. I wasn’t there at the start, but they won two games in the first 11.

Kenny Edwards in Super League action against Hull earlier this season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“You don’t have to be consistent throughout the year to win the Challenge Cup, we have to win four games this year .

“The league doesn’t really carry over into the Challenge Cup and hopefully this week we can have a fresh start in a different competition.”

Tigers were Cup runners-up the last time the final was played at Wembley, two years ago. That was before Edwards joined them, but he said there has been an air of excitement around the camp this week.

Kenny Edwards reckons one win will get Tigers' season up and running. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“The boys have been saying, three wins and we are in a final,” he stated. “One win can change your whole season, like Hull have seen - they were losing a few weeks ago and now they’ve gone on a run. That’s all it takes and hopefully we are close to that win now.”

Hull are on a three-match hot streak after a seven-game slump in March and April. Edwards warned: “They are a good team.

“They are really working for each other at the moment. They’ve got a couple of big boys and they are all hard workers.

“They have turned into a [coach] Tony Smith team now, they throw shape at you all over the field and that makes them dangerous.”