Tigers are second from bottom in Betfred Super League, with just two wins from 12 games, but begin their Cup campaign this weekend needing only three victories to reach Wembley.

Hull visit the Jungle in a BBC-televised sixth round tie on Sunday and Last reckons it is an ideal opportunity for Tigers to find some form.

“It allows us to take a break from Super League and reset some things, not only for the Challenge Cup, but also the second half of the season from a Super League point of view,” Last said.

Tigers coach Andy Last. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“The guys are excited about playing on the BBC on a Sunday afternoon in front of their own fans, against a team who will bring plenty of fans.”

Tigers were beaten finalists two years ago and Last insists a return to Wembley is realistic, despite their poor league form.

“You do need a bit of luck,” he said. “A home draw is always the first thing you look for and we’ve managed to get that.

“The two teams played out a very close game in Super League round one, they have found a bit of form on the back of three wins and they’re playing a good brand of rugby league.

Tigers' Niall Evalds misses the Cup tie with a torn pectoral muscle. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“We are on the back of a poor performance against Catalans and we’ll need major improvement to get the result on Sunday, but we are excited and looking forward to it.”

This year is the fifth time the sides have been drawn together in nine Challenge Cup campaigns.

Tigers have lost the previous four - as well as a tie in 2004 - and have to go back to 1999 for their previous Cup win over Hull.

Last, a former Hull assistant- and interim-coach, noted: “There’s a good history between the clubs over the years and some epic Cup games.

Mahe Fonua could return for Tigers agianst his old club Hull. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“In recent years they’ve always seemed to cross paths. Both teams are very familiar with each other in this competition and it tends to bring the best out of each other in terms of performance.”

Tigers will be much changed from the 46-22 defeat by Catalans last week. Niall Evalds suffered a torn pectoral muscle in that game, Jacob Miller failed a head injury assessment, Laim Watts and Bureta Faraimo both picked up bans and on-loan Luis Johnson has been recalled by parent club Hull KR.

Elliot Wallis also drops out, but Alex Sutcliffe, Mahe Fonua and Kenny Edwards are back in contention, Jordan Turner, Muizz Mustapha, Cain Robb, Brad Martin, Jacob Hooken and Will Tate also feature in the initial 21-man squad and academy graduate George Hill is included for the first time.

Last admitted Tigers are “doing it tough”, but stressed: “Those guys who may be playing in unfamiliar positions, it is a free-hit for them. We’ll give the best account we can with the 17 we’ve got available.”

Hull are without Scott Taylor (suspended) and Davy Litten (ankle injury), but Tex Hoy could return from a long-term hamstring problem and Nick Staveley has been called up after impressing on dual-registration with Newcastle Thunder.

Castleford Tigers: from Turner, Fonua, Widdop, Lawler, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman, Massey, A Sutcliffe, Milner, Broadbent, Mustapha, Matagi, Robb, Martin, Hall, Hookem, Hill, Tate.

Hull FC from: Hoy, Swift, Tuimavave, L Sutcliffe, McIntosh, Trueman, Clifford, Sao, Houghton, Satae, Lane, Fash, Lovodua, Cator, Scott, McNamara, Brown, Griffin, Gardiner, Staveley, Dwyer

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).