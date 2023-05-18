Leeds news you can trust since 1890
'Discussions have gone well': Castleford Tigers set to recruit from Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR

Castleford Tigers are close to signing two players Betfred Super League rivals, coach Andy Last says.

By Peter Smith
Published 18th May 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read

Last confirmed Tigers have made offers to 26-year-old Wakefield Trinity forward Jordan Crowther and centre/winger Sam Wood, 25, who is at Hull KR.

Both are out of contract in November and Last said: “They are two players we like and the actual discussions have gone well. Hopefully we will be getting some confirmation in the coming weeks and months.”

Last added: “Those two guys are good players and we think they could help us. Their best years are in front of them.

Wakefield forward Jordan Crowther is poised to join Castleford. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Wakefield forward Jordan Crowther is poised to join Castleford. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“They still haven’t fulfilled their potential, but they are very ambitious and have a desire to improve and get better. Those are the things that appeal to us as a club.”

Meanwhile, Last admitted it has been a struggle putting a squad together for Sunday’s Betfred Challenge Cup tie at home to Hull FC.

“We’ve had a bit of illness in the camp,” the coach - who will name his initial 21 on Friday - reported.

Sam Wood is set to join Castleford from Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Sam Wood is set to join Castleford from Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
“On Tuesday we had to cancel the afternoon session because we didn’t want players in close proximity in the gym, wrestle area and the video room.

“We just did a field session and asked them to go away and do a bit of work on their own with regard their weights and gym program.

“It is lingering a bit longer than we’d like it to, but we are doing everything we can to try and contain it.”

Last stressed: “It has been a bit of a challenge, but that’s rugby league. We are doing it a bit tough at the moment, but we’ll crack on and the 17 blokes who enter the field on Sunday, I am sure will give a good account of themselves.”

