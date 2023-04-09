Castleford Tigers sign young back from Super League rivals Hull KR
Castleford Tigers have signed outside-back Will Tate from Betfred Super League rivals Hull KR.
The 21-year-old, who can play full-back, centre or wing, has penned a contract until the end of 2025.
He joined City of Hull Academy six years ago, after spells with Scunthorpe Rugby Union Club, Cottingham Tigers and Skirlaugh and made his Hull KR debut in 2020.
Tate, who has also featured on loan for Rochdale Hornets, Dewsbury Rams and Workington Town, joins Tigers just a week after his Rovers teammate Luis Johnson made a similar move on loan until the end of this season.
“I’m absolutely delighted to get the deal done,” Tate said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for me and I really like the direction the club seems to be going in so I’m really looking forward to it.”
He added: “I’m good friends with Luis Johnson so I’ll be following him over. I played with Muizz Mustapha, Albert Vete and a few other lads from a few years back at Rovers so I’m excited to link back up with them and spend more time with them.”
Of what he will add to Tigers’ squad, Tate said: “You can expect 100 per cent effort every week.
“All players make errors, but I always back my work rate over anyone else. I’m one who will turn up and do the tough stuff if necessary.”
Tigers’ interim-coach Andy Last described Tate as a “good addition to the squad”. He said: “With Jake Mamo retiring we had a little bit more room with the salary cap to make some additions.
“Luis and Will are two players that have got youth on their side and lots of first team experience. They’re good signings for the long-term future of Castleford Tigers.”
Last revealed he was keen to sign Tate when he was on the backroom staff at Hull FC.
He recalled: “Hull KR picked him up and he made his way into the first team side at Rovers.
“He played first team games in 2020 and in the semi-final against Catalans Dragons in the play offs.
“He’s someone who is versatile. He can play centre and he’s also an accomplished full-back. He’s a good fit for us in the sense that he can cover numerous positions.
“The guys at Hull KR didn’t want to lose him and he’s someone we’re looking forward to having with us at Castleford.”