Castleford Tigers 16 Wakefield Trinity 4: coaches' reaction after Super League four-pointer

Castleford are now four points clear of Trinity who remain rooted to the foot of Betfred Super League.

Last's opposite number, Mark Applegarth, admitted Trinity's latest loss "stings", but pledged they will fight on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tigers led 12-0 at half-time, but Trinity cut the gap by four points early in the second period.and Last praised his side's "character and desperation", particularly when they were down to 12 men with Joe Westerman in the sin-bin.

Castleford's Greg Eden fends off Trinity's Lee Kershaw. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

He said: "We need to make sure we stay in Super League and that was great for us.

"In a high-pressure game we were able to roll our sleeves up and dig in. I felt we played well within ourselves, but that was the occasion and the importance of the two points."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Paul McShane was at the heart of Tigers' second win of the season, but two tries from Greg Eden proved crucial.

"He has been good for Castleford Tigers for a number of years now," Last said of Eden.

"He has got that x-factor and ability to come up with something about nothing.

"He has a natural instinct for getting across the tryline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defeat left Trinity four points adrift at the foot of the table and Last, a former assistant-coach there, admitted: “I really feel for Wakefield.

"I had a year there and there’s some good people. Mark Applegarth is a good young coach and he's desperate for a win, but you have to be ruthless."

Trinity boss Applegarth admited an eighth defeat in as many games "stings". He said: "Cas defended line really well and we just didn’t take a couple of chances we created.

"It wasn’t through lack of trying. and the lads are down in the dumps in the changing room, but we go again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone will hurt, we'll do our review, speak about it, look at what we can impreove on and move forward.