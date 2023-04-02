Castleford Tigers sign Leeds-born forward on long-term loan from Super League rival

Forward Luis Johnson rejoins Castleford, where he began his professional career, on a season-long loan from Hull KR.

The deal includes a recall option after two weeks, but only if his parent club suffer significant injury problems.

Johnson, who plays in the second-row, is from Leeds and began playing rugby league at the Oulton Raiders community club before joining Tigers’ youth system.

Tigers' interim-coach Andy Last. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He signed for Warrington Wolves in 2018 and had loan spells at Rochdale Hornets, Widnes Vikings and Dewsbury Rams before signing for the Robins two years ago.

“It’s probably going to be a weird feeling,” Johnson said of his return. “I was at Cas when I was 15 so it has been eight or nine years.

“It will be good to be back and getting some games under my belt. I’m looking forward to working with players like Paul McShane and Adam Milner and some old team mates.

“I’ve played with Muizz Mustapha and Albert Vete so it will be good to be back with them.

Castleford loan signing Luis Johnson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“There’s a few others, I was with Alex Sutcliffe all the way through amateur rugby and I did the academy with Callum McLelland so it should be an easy transition.

“Castleford fans can expect loads of energy and I bring enthusiasm. Hopefully we can get some more wins under the belt and get rolling through the season.”

Tigers’ interim-coach Andy Last predicted Johnson will bring “a bit of youthful exuberance” to the side.

He said: “He’s someone we’ve identified as fitting that age profile that we’re looking at - someone younger, fresher bodies and a real desire to make their mark in Super League.

“He has played a fair number of games already and he’s only 24. He’s familiar with Castleford so he knows the environment and the club, he knows the importance of coming here and giving his best week-in, week-out.

“He went over to Warrington and played some good rugby there and played alongside some experienced players and learned a great deal, then again at Hull KR. We’re looking forward to having him on board.”

Last added: “Other teams have been looking in the market and we’ve been the same.