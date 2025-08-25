Disciplinary news as one charged from Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR, Wigan Warriors & Salford Red Devils men banned

Nine players received penalty points over incidents in Betfred Super League round 23, with two players being suspended. Under the totting up procedure introduced this season, penalties remain on a player’s record for 12 months and suspensions begin when an individual reaches six points. Points are halved once a punishment has been served.

Four of the charges, including one against an on-loan Rhinos player, came from Leigh Leopards’ home win over Salford Red Devils. Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the review panel’s findings. Any appeals will be heard later the same day. Here’s the full list of charges and punishments.