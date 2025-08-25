Disciplinary news as one charged from Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR, Wigan Warriors & Salford Red Devils men banned

One player has been charged by the RFL’s match review panel following Leeds Rhinos’ win against Hull KR.

Nine players received penalty points over incidents in Betfred Super League round 23, with two players being suspended. Under the totting up procedure introduced this season, penalties remain on a player’s record for 12 months and suspensions begin when an individual reaches six points. Points are halved once a punishment has been served.

Four of the charges, including one against an on-loan Rhinos player, came from Leigh Leopards’ home win over Salford Red Devils. Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the review panel’s findings. Any appeals will be heard later the same day. Here’s the full list of charges and punishments.

1. Match review panel

Grade A other contrary behaviour: one penalty point, total points five - fined.

2. Jack Ashworth (Hull FC v St Helens)

Grade A other contrary behaviour: one penalty point, total points five - fined. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grade B other contrary behaviour: three penalty points, total points 21 - three-match ban and fined.

3. Finley Yates (Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards)

Grade B other contrary behaviour: three penalty points, total points 21 - three-match ban and fined. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade A head contact, one penalty point, total points 2.5 - no further action.

4. Ethan O'Neill (Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils)

Grade A head contact, one penalty point, total points 2.5 - no further action. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Grade A other contrary behaviour, one penalty point, total points one - no further action.

5. Aaron Pene (Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils)

Grade A other contrary behaviour, one penalty point, total points one - no further action. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B head contact, three penalty points, total points three - fined.

6. Toby Warren (Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards)

Grade B head contact, three penalty points, total points three - fined. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

