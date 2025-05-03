Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Castleford Tigers will be facing a “superstar in the waiting” when they close Magic Weekend with a derby against Wakefield Trinity tomorrow (Sunday), their coach Danny McGuire says.

Tigers are aiming for a second successive win - which would be their third of the Betfred Super League season - a week after a convincing 30-12 victory at Huddersfield Giants - and McGuire reckons his men are in better shape than two weeks ago, when they were pipped 13-12 by Trinity at Belle Vue. Mason Lino landed a last-gasp drop goal to break Castleford hearts that evening, after McGuire’s side had led 12-0 at half-time and scored three tries to two.

Trinity were beaten in golden-point extra-time at Catalans Dragons last Saturday and have a lengthy casualty list, which forwards Caleb Hamlin-Uele and Renouf Atoni joined after picking up injuries in France. In contrast, Castleford have strengthened their squad with the addition of prop Tom Amone and hooker/half-back Chris Atkin since the Easter fixture, but McGuire believes the scene is set for another close game.

He revealed Tigers have been practicing drop goals at training this week and stressed: “It’s a different game now. I feel like we are probably in a better position, with a bit more confidence and in better form.”

Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

But he warned: “Wakey are resilient, they’ve got some big middles and some of their players are playing really well - Mike McMeeken, Liam Hood, Jay Pitts. I love their centre, I think he is going to be world class; the young kid Pratt, I think he is a superstar in the waiting. It is going to be a good challenge for us, but one I know we can overcome if we do all the right things.”

Castleford have an outstanding record at Magic Weekend, with 10 victories from 16 appearances, which puts them third on the event’s all-time league table. Of what it will take to win tomorrow, McGuire - who played for Leeds Rhinos at the first Super League festival in Cardiff 18 years ago - stressed: “We will have to play like we did last week at Huddersfield and build pressure and take our opportunities when they arise. The players are excited, they are looking forward to the different venue and the challenge.

“We have got to keep getting better and not rest on one good performance. Good teams and good players can back it up and do it again. We’ve spoken about being happy with what we did last week, but then doing it again on Sunday. That is always the challenge, not getting too content and comfortable with some of the things you did.”

Wakefield Trinity's OIiver Pratt is 'world class', Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire reckons. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Second-rower Jeremiah Simbiken drops out of Castleford’s squad because of knee damage suffered against Huddersfield and Jason Qareqare, Fletcher Rooney and Will Tate remain on the casualty list. Atkin, signed this week from Salford Red Devils, could make his debut. McGuire said: “We’ve had 25/26 training so there’s a bit of competition for places and we are in a decent spot. Other than the long-term ones, everyone’s in a decent position and training really well and putting their best foot forward.”