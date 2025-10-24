Castleford Tigers news: star signs for rivals Leigh Leopards after contract cut short

Castleford Tigers have released hooker Liam Horne from the final year of his contract, allowing him to join top-flight rivals Leigh Leopards.

Tigers today (Friday) confirmed Horne’s departure after two years at the club and his signing was immediately announced by Leigh. A statement from the West Yorkshire club said: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that Liam Horne has been released from the final year of his contract to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere. We wish Liam all the best for the future and thank him for his service to Castleford Tigers.”

Horne, 27, has signed a three-year contract with Leigh and will link up with new clubmates Lachlan Lam, Edwin Ipape and Jacob Alick-Wienke in the Papua New Guinea team to play Cook Islands in the Pacific Bowl at Port Moresby tomorrow. Leopards coach Adrian Lam said: “I’ve watched Liam since his playing days with Norths Devils in Queensland Cup and I like the way he plays. He’s very aggressive, very physical and he’s a player I think will fit straight into our squad.

Liam Horne in action for Castleford Tigers against Wakefield Trinity in September. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Liam is the ultimate competitor and can play a number of positions. I strongly believe we can accelerate his game to another level and have a significant influence on the way he develops.

“I think being part of the 17 every week, he will excel in everything he does. Being a fan of his I saw it as a great opportunity to bring him to our club and strengthen our squad. He can play nine or 13 and will be integral to our success in the future.”

Horne joined Castleford in July, 2023 and was Tigers’ player of the year the following season. He made 18 Betfred Super League appearances this year and has also been capped six times by PNG. Tigers, who finished second from bottom in Super League this year, are rebuilding their squad ahead of the arrival of new coach Ryan Carr at the start of pre-season. They have signed veteran hooker Liam Hood from neighbours Wakefield Trinity on a one-year deal, with an option for a second season.