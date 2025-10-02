'Big impact' pledged as Castleford Tigers sign ex-Leeds Rhinos hooker Liam Hood from Wakefield Trinity
Hood, 33, has penned a one-year deal with an option for a further season. The Scotland international made his Betfred Super League debut for Rhinos in 2012 and also played in the top-flight with Salford Red Devils and Leigh - as well as out of it at Dewsbury, Hunslet, Swinton and Widnes - before joining Trinity three years ago.
His 117 Super League appearances include 24 for Wakefield this season and he was part of the team beaten at Leigh in a play-off eliminator last week. Hood – who was out of contract with Wakefield – described his change of clubs as “a great move for me”. He said: “I know it has not been a great season this year, but I’m hoping we as a group can change that next year and I'll be doing everything I can to play my part in that.”
Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester added: “I know Liam Hood really well, having signed him at Wakefield. He's an experienced, calm head who knows how to control a game through the middle. He brings with him a winning mentality and plenty of experience playing at the top level. Liam is very excited about the changes being made at the club and is looking forward to making a big impact both on and off the field.”