'Big impact' pledged as Castleford Tigers sign ex-Leeds Rhinos hooker Liam Hood from Wakefield Trinity

Castleford Tigers have announced the signing for former Leeds Rhinos hooker Liam Hood from neighbours Wakefield Trinity.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hood, 33, has penned a one-year deal with an option for a further season. The Scotland international made his Betfred Super League debut for Rhinos in 2012 and also played in the top-flight with Salford Red Devils and Leigh - as well as out of it at Dewsbury, Hunslet, Swinton and Widnes - before joining Trinity three years ago.

His 117 Super League appearances include 24 for Wakefield this season and he was part of the team beaten at Leigh in a play-off eliminator last week. Hood – who was out of contract with Wakefield – described his change of clubs as “a great move for me”. He said: “I know it has not been a great season this year, but I’m hoping we as a group can change that next year and I'll be doing everything I can to play my part in that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford Tigers have signed Liam Hood from neighbours Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester added: “I know Liam Hood really well, having signed him at Wakefield. He's an experienced, calm head who knows how to control a game through the middle. He brings with him a winning mentality and plenty of experience playing at the top level. Liam is very excited about the changes being made at the club and is looking forward to making a big impact both on and off the field.”