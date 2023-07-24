Castleford Tigers sign 'really dynamic' hooker with Leeds Rhinos connection
The 26-year-old joins Tigers – who are second-bottom in Betfred Super League – from Brisbane club Norths Devils.
He was a member of their 2021 Queensland Cup Grand Final-winning side, coached by current Leeds Rhinos team boss Rohan Smith and also featured when they retained the title last season.
Horne played hooker, full-back, centre and loose-forward for Norths, scoring 16 tries in 51 appearances, including nine touchdowns during 14 games this year.
He also featured for Brisbane Broncos in a pre-season fixture and was capped by PNG in a World Cup warm-up game against Fiji in 2022.
Horne’s contract includes a 12-month option in Tigers’ favour and coach Andy Last hailed him as “an explosive player with good leg speed and versatility”.
He said: “He is comfortable at nine or 13 and has played centre and in the spine. His running game and agility make him a really dynamic player, which at this time of year will be a real asset for us.
“We are looking forward to welcoming him into our group and improving the competition within our squad on a day-to-day basis.”