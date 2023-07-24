The 26-year-old joins Tigers – who are second-bottom in Betfred Super League – from Brisbane club Norths Devils.

He was a member of their 2021 Queensland Cup Grand Final-winning side, coached by current Leeds Rhinos team boss Rohan Smith and also featured when they retained the title last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horne played hooker, full-back, centre and loose-forward for Norths, scoring 16 tries in 51 appearances, including nine touchdowns during 14 games this year.

Tigers signing Liam Horne in possession for Norths Devils during last year's Queensland Cup Grand Final against Redcliffe Dolphins. Picture by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

He also featured for Brisbane Broncos in a pre-season fixture and was capped by PNG in a World Cup warm-up game against Fiji in 2022.

Horne’s contract includes a 12-month option in Tigers’ favour and coach Andy Last hailed him as “an explosive player with good leg speed and versatility”.

He said: “He is comfortable at nine or 13 and has played centre and in the spine. His running game and agility make him a really dynamic player, which at this time of year will be a real asset for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad