Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Castleford Tigers sign 'really dynamic' hooker with Leeds Rhinos connection

Castleford Tigers have signed Papua New Guinea-born hooker Liam Horne on a contract until the end of next season.
By Peter Smith
Published 24th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 18:10 BST

The 26-year-old joins Tigers – who are second-bottom in Betfred Super League – from Brisbane club Norths Devils.

He was a member of their 2021 Queensland Cup Grand Final-winning side, coached by current Leeds Rhinos team boss Rohan Smith and also featured when they retained the title last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Horne played hooker, full-back, centre and loose-forward for Norths, scoring 16 tries in 51 appearances, including nine touchdowns during 14 games this year.

Tigers signing Liam Horne in possession for Norths Devils during last year's Queensland Cup Grand Final against Redcliffe Dolphins. Picture by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.Tigers signing Liam Horne in possession for Norths Devils during last year's Queensland Cup Grand Final against Redcliffe Dolphins. Picture by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.
Tigers signing Liam Horne in possession for Norths Devils during last year's Queensland Cup Grand Final against Redcliffe Dolphins. Picture by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

He also featured for Brisbane Broncos in a pre-season fixture and was capped by PNG in a World Cup warm-up game against Fiji in 2022.

Horne’s contract includes a 12-month option in Tigers’ favour and coach Andy Last hailed him as “an explosive player with good leg speed and versatility”.

He said: “He is comfortable at nine or 13 and has played centre and in the spine. His running game and agility make him a really dynamic player, which at this time of year will be a real asset for us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are looking forward to welcoming him into our group and improving the competition within our squad on a day-to-day basis.”

Related topics:Castleford TigersLeeds RhinosSuper League