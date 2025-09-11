Castleford Tigers news: overseas player's exit confirmed as boss frustrated with disciplinary

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the departure of an overseas forward.

Second-rower Jeremiah Simbiken joined Tigers from Queensland Cup side Norths Devils in pre-season and has been one of their most impressive players this year, but a knee injury and series of bans have limited him to just 13 Betfred Super League appearances. Though the 25-year-old Papua New Guinea international is suspended for tomorrow’s (Friday) game at Wigan Warriors, director of rugby Chris Chester revealed he would not have been available anyway.

Chester said: “Jerry treads a thin line, doesn’t he? He’s actually out now, he has broken his arm so he’s out for the season so that one match is kind of irrelevant now. Jerry's off contract at the end of the year and will be going home.

“There have been no discussions with Jerry's agent and I'm not too sure what the future holds for him. He just wants to get home and give that arm some time to heal. He has been a real good player for us this year. Unfortunately, through suspensions and injuries, he has not been able to fulfil that potential. When he has played, he has been very good and physical. We thank him for his services at Castleford Tigers in what's been a very difficult year.”

Castleford Tigers' Jeremiah Simbiken. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

Under the RFL’s disciplinary points system, Simbiken has missed games because of relatively minor offences and Chester admitted he is “just disillusioned a little bit with the suspensions that have been handed out lately”.

Long-term casualties Jason Qareare and Zac Cini have been named in Tigers’ initial squad to face Wigan, but Chester said they are unlikely to play. “It’s probably a week too soon confidence-wise with Zac with that cheekbone,” he explained. “Jason we named because we’re down to the 19 players, but I’m hopeful both those individuals will play next week.

“Zac has just got to finish some testing, do some contact and Jason has just got to have another full week of training with us. He got through what he needed to get through this week, but I think Friday has just come too soon.”