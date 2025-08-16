Castleford Tigers latest team news: ex-Leeds Rhinos loan man gets derby call up as rookie nears debut

Recruit Elliot Wallis has been handed a rapid call up by Castleford Tigers against Leeds Rhinos, the club he left a month ago.

Wallis rejoined Tigers - who he played for in 2022-23 - this week on loan from Huddersfield Giants. The winger or centre had a similar spell with Rhinos this summer, but didn’t make a first team appearance, though he played for their reserves.

“We lost Josh Hodson at the weekend with a fractured thumb, which he has had an operation on,” Tigers interim-coach and director of rugby Chris Chester said. “That’s going to be season-ending so we are literally down to the bare minimum in terms of outside-backs.

“Elliot has been here before, he knows what we are all about and I’ve been impressed with the way he has applied himself in training. He is an outstanding young kid, he has got a great physique and he carries the ball strong.”

Castleford Tigers' Josh Hodson has suffered a season-ending thumb injury. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Chester added: “He has trained well and will play this weekend. It was an easy one for me and we’re going to be in a similar position for the next two-three weeks until the likes of Zac Cini and Will Tate are fit and ready to go.”

Chester confirmed half-back Jenson Windley will get another opportunity after impressing on his return to the side in last Saturday’s defeat at Hull KR. He made a late switch to full-back - for the first time in his career - when Fletcher Rooney suffered hamstring damage in the final training session.

Rooney was due to make his comeback from a similar injury and Chester said he won’t play again this season. The Tigers boss confirmed Tex Hoy could “potentially” feature this afternoon, adding: “He trained [yesterday] and we’ll see how he gets through it.

Fletcher Rooney is back on Castleford Tigers' long-term injury list. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“I am looking forward to having Liam Horne and Jerry Simbiken back next week. We have got to try and keep them on the field, but we should have a few bodies back for that Catalans trip.”

Young back Alfie Lindsay has been named in Tigers’ 21 for the first time. “I want to see Alfie play against men,” Chester said. “He has trained really well and played in the Yorkshire v Lancashire academy game the other week. He will get an opportunity between now and the end of the season.”