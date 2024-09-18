Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds Rhinos and England hooker Paul McShane is one of “three or four” players set to make their final appearance for Castleford Tigers at Huddersfield Giants on Thursday.

McShane, who was Man of Steel in 2020, is the only player confirmed to be leaving Tigers at the end of this season, but coach Craig Lingard said others will also be moving on. “There is maybe three or four [who’ll be playing their final game], but until it’s officially announced I am not going to say any more,” Lingard said.

Tigers and Giants are the only teams with nothing to play for on the Betfred Super League table going into the final round of the regular campaign. Castleford will end the year 10th, one place below Huddersfield, irrespective of this weekend’s results, but Lingard is keen for McShane to bow out on a high after 10 seasons at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul McShane will play his final game for Castleford Tigers when they visit Huddersfield Giants on Thursday. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com.

His departure was revealed earlier this month and the coach said: “It is big for him on a personal level because it’s his last full-time game. He had his last home game a couple of weeks back, which I think was potentially a bigger occasion for him, but we will obviously try to do what we can to make it memorable for Macca.

“We’ve not done too well in landmark games - someone’s 200th or 250th appearance or whatever - but this is a landmark for Macca and we want to make sure we see him off as well as we possibly can.”

Joe Westerman could return for Tigers after missing last Friday’s defeat at St Helens through injury. Nixon Putt, Sylvester Namo and George Hill are also in contention for a call into the 17. Lingard confirmed 18-year-old Estonian-born academy forward Akim Matvejev will be in the starting side after making his debut against Saints.

Huddersfield Giants: from Marsters, Jake Bibby, Lolohea, Clune, C Hill, Milner, Greenwood, Hewitt, Golding, English, Rushton, Wilson, Ikahihifo, Deakin, Wallis, Cudjoe, Livett, Russell, Rush, Billington, McGowan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford Tigers coach Craig Lingard. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Castleford Tigers: from Hooley, I Senior, Miller, Watts, McShane, Lawler, El Zakhem, Mellor, Westerman, Horne, Milnes, Putt, Mustapha, Namo, Qareqare, Martin, G Hill, Rooney, Hindmarsh, Windley, Matvejev.

Referee: James Vella (Sydney). Kick-off: Thursday, 8pm.