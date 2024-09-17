Super League referee appointments including Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

Referee appointments have been confirmed for this weekend’s final round of top-flight matches.

Jack Smith will be in charge of Leeds Rhinos’ visit to Hull KR in Betfred Super League round 27 on Friday, with Chris Kendall as his video assistant. It is Smith’s fourth Rhinos game this season, including when the sides met at Sewell Group Craven Park in round two seven months ago.

Chris Kendall has refereed seven Leeds games in 2024, Liam Moore six, Aaron Moore four, Marcus Griffiths and Tom Grant three each and Liam Rush one. The other regular Super League referee, James Vella, has not taken charge of a Rhinos game this season.

Referee Jack Smith sin-bins James Donaldson during Leeds Rhinos' defeat at Hull KR in Super League round two. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.Referee Jack Smith sin-bins James Donaldson during Leeds Rhinos' defeat at Hull KR in Super League round two. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.
This weekend’s Super League referees are: Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils - Chris Kendall (video Tom Grant); Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers - James Vella (video, Jack Smith); Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos - Jack Smith (video, Chris Kendall); Leigh Leopards v St Helens - Liam Moore (video, Ben Thaler); Warrington Wolves v London Broncos - Aaron Moore (video, James Vella); Hull FC v Catalans Dragons - Tom Grant (video, Liam Moore).

