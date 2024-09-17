Super League referee appointments including Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jack Smith will be in charge of Leeds Rhinos’ visit to Hull KR in Betfred Super League round 27 on Friday, with Chris Kendall as his video assistant. It is Smith’s fourth Rhinos game this season, including when the sides met at Sewell Group Craven Park in round two seven months ago.
Chris Kendall has refereed seven Leeds games in 2024, Liam Moore six, Aaron Moore four, Marcus Griffiths and Tom Grant three each and Liam Rush one. The other regular Super League referee, James Vella, has not taken charge of a Rhinos game this season.
This weekend’s Super League referees are: Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils - Chris Kendall (video Tom Grant); Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers - James Vella (video, Jack Smith); Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos - Jack Smith (video, Chris Kendall); Leigh Leopards v St Helens - Liam Moore (video, Ben Thaler); Warrington Wolves v London Broncos - Aaron Moore (video, James Vella); Hull FC v Catalans Dragons - Tom Grant (video, Liam Moore).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.