Radford will put out a much stronger side than the one which lost at Featherstone Rovers on New Year’s Eve, with first-choice players including Liam Watts, George Griffin, Adam Milner, Jordan Turner, Kenny Edwards, George Lawler, Aex Mellor and Jake Mamo all set to feature.

New signing Albert Vete is included a 28-man squad for his first Tigers appearance following an off-season move from Hull KR, but Radford admitted he is “wrapping our two half-backs in cotton wool” until the final pre-season game against Huddersfield Giants next month, along with others including full-back Niall Evalds and hooker Paul McShane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum McLelland, who did not play at all last year, and Kieran Hudson are the only players ruled out through injury and Radford said: “It’s an opportunity to have a look at some areas of improvement for us and some things we’ve got to tweak, building towards the start of Super League.

“As a whole, the quality and standard in training has progressed and is getting better.”

Cougars, newly-promoted to the betfred Championship, are no strangers to Tigers, having faced them in an opposed training session last week, something Castleford have also done against Wakefield Trinity, York City Knights and Featherstone Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those sessions have been really beneficial,” Radford - who has also been able to arrange 13-on-13 training games involving young players from outside the full-time squad - said.

“You know what’s coming when you are doing 13 v 13 with your own players, you know the plays and the calls. Coming up against a fresh set of legs and different attacking structures can be of benefit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday’s match is a testimonial for Cougars’ former New Zealand test star Jake Webster, who was a member of Tigers’ league leaders’ shield-winning squad six years ago.

Castleford Tigers (at Keighley): from Agar, Broadbent, Dawson, Edwards, Faraimo, Fonua, Griffin, Hall, Hill, Hookem, Lawler, Maffi, Mamo, Martin, Massey, Mellor, Milner, Mustapha, Nikhata, Qareqare, Robb, Smith, Sutcliffe, Turner, Vete, Wallis, Watts, Willis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: Mike Smaill (New Zealand/Leigh).