McLelland, who joined Tigers from Rhinos ahead of the 2022 campaign, has not played since suffering a ruptured patella tendon during Leeds’ Betfred Super League defeat at Wakefield Trinity on August 30, 2021.

That was the Scotland and former England academy half-back’s fifth game of an injury-ravaged year and he remained on the sidelines throughout last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old has now been ruled out of Tigers’ opening warm up match at Featherstone Rovers on New Year’s Eve, but assistant-coach Andy Last is hopeful he will feature at some stage before the league campaign begins in mid-February.

Callum McLelland scores for Rhinos against Salford in July, 2021. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“Unfortunately Callum has had a bit of a setback,” Last confirmed.

“He just tweaked a little bit of a hamstring, nothing major - he was training really, really well and showing the reason why we signed him, a strong voice and strong kicking game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He probably got a little bit excited because he was in, doing some 13 on 13.

“He made a bit of a break and tweaked a hamstring, so he is a couple of weeks away and unfortunately he won’t be able to participate in the game against Fev.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum McLelland. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tigers’ other pre-season games see them visit Keighley Cougars on Sunday, January 22 - for former Cas centre Jake Webster’s testimonial - and another Championship side Whitehaven a week later, before a home clash with Super League rivals Huddersfield Giants on February 5.

McLelland began his career in Tigers’ academy before a spell in Scottish rugby union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of his chances of featuring in one of Castleford’s warm-up matches, Last - who will be in charge of the team on Saturday - said: “I hope so.

Tigers' assistant-coach Andy Last. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has had a really, really long road to recovery.

“He was participating in all the sessions, joining in the 13 on 13 - he was bibbed up from a contact point of view, but he was looking good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad