Ex-Leeds Rhinos man's long-awaited Castleford Tigers debut delayed by new setback
Former Leeds Rhinos playmaker Callum McLelland has suffered a new injury setback, but could make his first Castleford Tigers appearance in pre-season.
McLelland, who joined Tigers from Rhinos ahead of the 2022 campaign, has not played since suffering a ruptured patella tendon during Leeds’ Betfred Super League defeat at Wakefield Trinity on August 30, 2021.
That was the Scotland and former England academy half-back’s fifth game of an injury-ravaged year and he remained on the sidelines throughout last season.
The 23-year-old has now been ruled out of Tigers’ opening warm up match at Featherstone Rovers on New Year’s Eve, but assistant-coach Andy Last is hopeful he will feature at some stage before the league campaign begins in mid-February.
“Unfortunately Callum has had a bit of a setback,” Last confirmed.
“He just tweaked a little bit of a hamstring, nothing major - he was training really, really well and showing the reason why we signed him, a strong voice and strong kicking game.
“He probably got a little bit excited because he was in, doing some 13 on 13.
“He made a bit of a break and tweaked a hamstring, so he is a couple of weeks away and unfortunately he won’t be able to participate in the game against Fev.”
Tigers’ other pre-season games see them visit Keighley Cougars on Sunday, January 22 - for former Cas centre Jake Webster’s testimonial - and another Championship side Whitehaven a week later, before a home clash with Super League rivals Huddersfield Giants on February 5.
McLelland began his career in Tigers’ academy before a spell in Scottish rugby union.
Of his chances of featuring in one of Castleford’s warm-up matches, Last - who will be in charge of the team on Saturday - said: “I hope so.
“He has had a really, really long road to recovery.
“He was participating in all the sessions, joining in the 13 on 13 - he was bibbed up from a contact point of view, but he was looking good.”
Tigers begin their Super League campaign at Hull on Sunday, February 19 and Last said they have no other major injury concerns ahead of this weekend.