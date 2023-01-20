Tigers say 22-year-old Kieran Hudson will now enter a rehabilitation period to “ensure he gets back on the field as soon as possible”.

Hudson joined Tigers from Whitehaven last February on a two-year contract and was immediately loaned back to the Betfred Championship club for the remainder of 2022.

Tigers coach Lee Radford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He is a former Sunderland FC academy goalkeeper and the grandson of Leeds Rhinos’ legend John Holmes.

Tigers coach Lee Radford admitted: “It’s obviously heartbreaking for him. He started pre-season so well, so picking up this injury is a tough one to take for him.”

But he stressed: “We’ll take care of him and try to help him get back to full fitness so he can reach the levels we know he is capable of.”

Castleford lost half-back Luke Gale for the whole of 2019 after he sustained a similar pre-season injury.

Kieran Hudson in training before his injury. Picture by Castleford Tigers.