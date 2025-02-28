Boss Daryl Powell has outlined Wakefield Trinity’s ‘no fear’ mindset three games into their top-flight return.

Promoted Trinity play host to St Helens in Betfred Super League round three tomorrow (Saturday) having won at Leeds Rhinos in their opening game and lost by two points against 2024 competition runners-up Hull KR last week. Powell’s men visit Warrington Wolves next weekend so their start could not have been much tougher, but he reckons they’ve already proved they can more than compete - if they hit top form.

“We need to be consistent,” Powell stressed. “I don’t think we need to fear anybody, but we can’t be at anything less than our best, because I don’t think that’s going to be good enough.”

Saints have rattled up 128 points in their opening two games, against Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers, conceding only six. Powell noted: “They’ve got some big, physical players, one of the best players in the competition at full-back and all-round they’ve been an outstanding team for a number of years now.

Jake Trueman's return will boost Wakefield Trinity when they face St Helens on Saturday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“We know we need to play exceptionally well. We knew when we saw the fixtures the first four rounds were going to be incredibly tough and that’s the way it has proved so far. It’ll be the same this week, but we have competed exceptionally well and we are ready to go again. I think there’s a real confidence about us.”

Trinity are boosted by Jake Trueman’s return from illness and Liam Hood and Matty Russell are available following injury. “We recognise how tough the competition is, but we are looking forward to it,” Powell added. “We are enjoying being back in Super League and pitting our wits against the best teams. We play the best teams in round one to four and that shows us where we’re at.”

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Walmsley, Hall, Johnstone, Trueman, O Russell, McMeeken, Hood, Pitts, Doyle, Hamlin-Uele, Atoni, Storton, Vagana, Pratt, Lino, Rourke, M Russell, Croft, Smith, Faatili.

Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell is interviewed following last week's narrow loss to Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

St Helens: from Welsby, Feldt, Percival, Bennison, Sailor, Lomax, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, Mbye, Bell, Whitley, Paasi, Wingfield, Delaney, Stephens, Davies, Burns, Robertson.

Referee: Liam Rush (Dewsbury/Batley). Kick-off: Saturday, 2.30pm.