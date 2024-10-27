Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England boss Shjaun Wane was “pleased” with his side’s 34-18 hammering of Samoa in the first ABK Beer Test, but insisted: “We need to be better.”

England scored six tries to the tourists’ three in front of a 15,000 crowd at Wigan’s Brick Community Stadium, with skipper George Williams turning in a man of the match performance.

The sides meet again in the final game of the series at Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley next Saturday and Wane reckons “there are things we need to improve”. Speaking in his post-match press conference, he said: “I am very pleased.

“It was a Test match against a very good team, there are things we need to improve and will improve, but overall, beating a team like Samoa, we have to be happy with that.”

New Wakefield Trinity signing Mike McMeeken thanks England's fans after the first Test victory over Samoa in Wigan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.,

Outlining what England need to do better, Wane said: “Our completion and the way we ended our sets. There were a few errors with the ball, but that’s stuff we can easily fix, it’s things we are in control of.

“A lot of things worked for us in the first half and we went away from that, but I knew things wouldn’t go all our way. There’s too much talent in their team for that.”

England are due to face Australia in an Ashes series next year. Wane admitted he has been keeping a close eye on their form in the current Pacific Cup series Down Under and asked if England’s form on Sunday would be good enough to compete at that level, he conceded: “We need to be better. That performance wouldn’t trouble Aus, but we know what we need to fix, as staff and players.”

The game ended in bad-tempered fashion after virtually every player on the field got involved in a series of skirmishes, resulting in an England penalty but no further action. Wane noted: “It was jersey pulling, there were no punches, but I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

The ill-feeling raised the stakes ahead of next weekend’s clash. Seated tickets for the second Test have sold out and Wane stressed: “It would mean everything to get that win, but we’ve got a team absolutely desperate to make sure that doesn't happen. We have to go in confident, but still give them the respect they deserve.”