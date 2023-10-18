Exclusive interview as Andy Ackers reveals ‘why I joined Leeds Rhinos’

Andy Ackers with fellow new Leeds Rhinos signing Brodie Croft. © MATTHEW MERRICK PHOTOGRAPHY

New signing Andy Ackers has revealed his reasons for joining Leeds Rhinos after four seasons at Salford Red Devils. Rhinos have paid a “significant” transfer fee for the 29-year-old England World Cup hooker who has signed a three-year contract.

Speaking exclusively to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the former Swinton Lions, London Broncos and Toronto Wolfpack ace said he believes he can win silverware with Rhinos under coach Rohan Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is also keen to regain his England place, after being omitted from this autumn’s Test series against Tonga and stressed he is keen to relish the unique atmosphere at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium as a home favourite.

“It is exciting,” Ackers said of becoming a Rhinos player. “I have spoken with Rohan about his plans and his vision and who he is bringing in. Everything is positive about the club - they’ve got some great players already like Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jarrod O’Connor, Rhyse Martin. I am just looking forward to playing alongside those blokes and if I can add my experience and a bit of quality to that side, I am more than happy.”

Ackers thrived at Salford, particularly under team boss Paul Rowley and admitted: “I have had some good times there and it [the move] has come around pretty fast.”

But he stressed: “My future is with Leeds now. I’d like to thank Paul Rowley, he has been absolutely phenomenal in my development as a player and a person. He has been great with me, we speak daily and I’ve left on really good terms, but I am at Leeds Rhinos now, for the next three years and I will be giving 100 per cent to this club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a positive move, I just want to play rugby and crack on. I am happy I have secured my future and my family is happy as well. I’ve spoken to them daily about the move, it is all positive and I am really grateful for it.”

Rhinos finished eighth in Betfred Super League this year, one place below Salford. Wigan-born Ackers noted: “I know they didn’t have the best of years this year, but that’s rugby league.

“If you get a good pre-season under your belt and kick-off the season positively and you work day-in and day-out and work hard, you can have a successful year. Leeds is a great, prestigious club with a lot of history and I am looking forward to cracking on in pre-season.

“I am really grateful for the opportunity. When I put the shirt on, in games or training, they will be getting 100 per cent from me, so I am really made up to be here. Every time I’ve been to Headingley, especially on Friday nights, it’s loud and proud and they are always singing. I am happy to be on the side they are singing for, I am looking forward to that and I can’t wait to meet them all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He donned a Rhinos kit for the first time yesterday, on the day England coach Shaun Wane named his initial 24-man squad for the three-Test series against Tonga which begins on Sunday.

Ackers pledged: “I am hoping to [win back an England spot]. I will be speaking with Shaun Wane; he decided not to pick me and obviously I was gutted. It is the pinnacle of your career, playing for your country, but I haven’t had the best season so I understand. I am looking to come back and try and redeem myself, have a good pre-season with Leeds, learn from Rohan, take it in and experience it all and crack on and have a good, positive year.”

Ackers will effectively replace former Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming, who was released after just three appearances this year after losing his status as first-choice hooker to 22-year-old Jarrod O’Connor.

O’Connor was ever-present in 2023 and Ackers said: “I know Jarrod, I think he’s a really good player. He’s only young, but he has got quite a few games under his belt already and he is doing really well. I am looking to team up with him and become good partners. We can learn off each other and hopefully we can have a good year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two number nines have contrasting styles, but Ackers vowed: “That’s healthy to have in a team, different types of hookers.