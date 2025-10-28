Australia team named for 2nd rugby league Ashes Test v England as Isaah Yeo replacement revealed

Australia coach Kevin Walters has made just one change to his team for Saturday’s second clash with England at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Kangaroos will be without skipper Isaah Yeo who suffered concussion eight minutes into last weekend’s opening ABK Beer Ashes Test. Yeo failed a head injury assessment, automatically ruling him out of the game in Liverpool.

The loose-forward’s place in the 17 is taken by Penrith Panthers clubmate Lindsay Smith, who is set to win his second Australia cap. Smith will be among the substitutes with Patrick Carrigan moving to number 13 and Lindsay Collins, who started on the bench at Wembley, stepping into the front-row.

Lindsay Smith has been called into Australia's 17 for the second Test against England. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Hooker Harry Grant will captain Australia who won 26-6 in the opening encounter. England coach Shaun Wane will name his 19-man squad on Thursday.

Australia’s side is: Reece Walsh, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Kotoni Staggs, Gehamat Shibasaki, Josh Addo-Carr, Cameron Munster, Nathan Cleary, Lindsay Collins, Harry Grant (captain), Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Angus Crichton, Hudson Young, Patrick Carrigan. Subs Tom Dearden, Lindsay Smith, Reuben Cotter, Keaon Koloamatangi. Reserves Bradman Best, Jacob Preston, Mitchell Moses.